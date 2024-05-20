Sow Good to Ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell Today, May 20, 2024

IRVING, Texas, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sow Good Inc. (Nasdaq: SOWG) (“Sow Good” or “the Company”), a trailblazer in the freeze dried candy and treat industry, announced that the Company’s management team will ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell in Times Square, New York City today, May 20, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time. The ceremony celebrates the Company’s May 2nd listing on Nasdaq, along with its continued operational growth.

“Ringing today’s Nasdaq opening bell is an honor that commemorates a significant milestone for Sow Good,” said Claudia Goldfarb, CEO of Sow Good. “In just our first year of exclusively producing freeze dried candy and treats, we have built a strong foundation to support sustainable and rapid growth, from expanding our production infrastructure to growing our customer base and innovative SKU portfolio. We expect our recent Nasdaq listing to further enhance our market profile as we continue advancing our growth objectives. I would like to thank our entire Sow Good team for their work to capture and solidify our leadership in the freeze dried candy and treats category.”

Ira Goldfarb, Sow Good’s Executive Chairman, added, “Today we are ringing the bell in the same place where my father, a Holocaust survivor who immigrated to America and built a public company (GIII) with his family, rang the opening bell in 1989. Entrepreneurship, family values, and a commitment to creating jobs and positive impacts in our communities are the DNA of Sow Good. The last year has proven our ability to transform niche trends into high growth categories and scale production capacity to meet that anticipated demand of freeze dried candy. This is just the beginning of our growth trajectory, and we are thrilled to commemorate this milestone today at Nasdaq’s studio.”

The Opening Bell Ceremony will be livestreamed and available for replay here.

About Sow Good Inc.

Sow Good Inc. is a trailblazing U.S.-based freeze dried candy and snack manufacturer dedicated to providing consumers with innovative and explosively flavorful freeze dried treats. Sow Good has harnessed the power of our proprietary freeze-drying technology and product-specialized manufacturing facility to transform traditional candy into a novel and exciting everyday confectionaries subcategory that we call freeze dried candy. Sow Good is dedicated to building a company that creates good experiences for our customers and growth for our investors and employees through our core pillars: (i) innovation; (ii) scalability; (iii) manufacturing excellence; (iv) meaningful employment opportunities; and (v) food quality standards.

