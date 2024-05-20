Seacoast Bank Welcomes Tony Coley as Regional President, South Florida

STUART, Fla., May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Bank, the banking subsidiary of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) and one of the largest community banks in Florida, welcomes Tony Coley as Regional President for South Florida. Tony has over three decades of demonstrated success leading high-performing teams and has a profound understanding of the South Florida market.



"Tony is passionate about new business development, community involvement and company culture which aligns perfectly with our strategic commitment to excellence in South Florida, deepening relationships and expanding our presence in one of the state’s most vibrant regions,” said Chuck Shaffer, Chairman and CEO of Seacoast Bank. “His bold leadership and industry expertise will play a pivotal role as we continue to strengthen our impact in South Florida."

In this role, Tony will oversee Seacoast Bank's commercial banking efforts across Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties — a region crucial to the bank's growth strategy. His appointment reaffirms Seacoast's dedication to these communities, leveraging his proven leadership abilities to drive significant market engagement and operational excellence.

"Tony's depth of knowledge, strategic vision, and influence in the community make him uniquely qualified to lead our growth and expansion efforts in South Florida,” said Chris Rolle, EVP, Commercial Banking Executive. “His leadership will be instrumental in aligning our operations and enhancing our client experience in this vital region."

Tony previously served as Executive Vice President, Group Regional President (Southern Regions) at Truist Financial Corporation, where he led successful integrations of teams, cultures, and processes following multiple mergers, resulting in improved performance and engagement. During his tenure, he oversaw four regional headquarters, nearly 200 retail branches, and over 2000 employees, achieving top-tier commercial sales performance outcomes. Prior to Truist, he held executive leadership roles at BB&T.

His numerous accomplishments include multi-year recognition among Florida's 500 most influential business leaders by Florida Trend and as a Power Leader in Banking & Finance by the South Florida Business Journal.

A Miami native, Tony is deeply involved in the South Florida community. He graduated from the University of Miami, where he was a starting linebacker and Academic All-American for the Hurricanes football team. Tony currently serves on several nonprofit boards, including OneBlood, the Crockett Foundation, and the Broward Black Chamber. He is also a member of the Orange Bowl Committee, Leadership Florida, The Broward Workshop, Young Presidents Organization (YPO) and Sigma Pi Phi (Boule). For more information about Seacoast Bank, please visit seacoastbank.com .

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida, with approximately $14.8 billion in assets and $12 billion in deposits as of March 31, 2024. Seacoast provides integrated financial services including commercial and consumer banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers at 77 full-service branches across Florida, and through advanced mobile and online banking solutions. Seacoast National Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary bank of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. For more information about Seacoast, visit www.SeacoastBanking.com .



