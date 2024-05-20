UAE Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market Report 2024: A US$ 1 Billion Market by 2032, Exhibiting a Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.22% during 2023-2032

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market Report by Component, End Use Sector 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UAE prefabricated building and structural steel market size reached US$ 635.0 Million in 2023, and looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.22% during 2023-2032.



UAE Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market Trends



The growing adoption of advanced construction methods to reduce the time and the rising number of unskilled laborers represents one of the key factors positively influencing the sales of prefabricated building components and structural steel in the UAE. In addition, the usage of these solutions helps in decreasing construction debris and pollutants and minimizing human errors and the overall cost of the project. As prefabricated building components are manufactured using advanced technologies with controlled quality specifications, they assist in extending the average lifespan of buildings.



These benefits, along with the increasing preferences of contractors for off-site construction, are strengthening the growth of the market in the country. Apart from this, the UAE Government started numerous development programs, which is a long-term plan for the economic development of the emirate. This program is anticipated to escalate the demand for prefabricated building and structural steel in the construction of resilient infrastructure across the country.



Key Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the UAE prefabricated building and structural steel market report, along with forecasts at the regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on component and end use sector.



Breakup by Component:

Prefabricated Building

Floors and Roofs

Walls

Staircase

Panels and Lintels

Structural Steel

H-Type Beam

I-Type Beam

Columns

Angles

Breakup by End Use Sector:

Residential

Institutional

Commercial

Industrial

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the UAE prefabricated building and structural steel market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the UAE prefabricated building and structural steel market?

What are the key end use sector segments in market?

Which are the popular product types in the market?

What are the major components in the market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the UAE prefabricated building and structural steel industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the UAE prefabricated building and structural steel industry?

What is the structure of the UAE prefabricated building and structural steel market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the UAE prefabricated building and structural steel industry?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $635 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1000 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered United Arab Emirates



