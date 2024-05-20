December Rose Events Redefines Weddings with an Elevated Photo Booth Experience Turning Moments into Keepsakes

AJAX, Ontario, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- December Rose Events (DRE) is revolutionizing weddings and special events with an innovative approach to the traditional photo booth experience. DRE is the first in the Durham Region to offer this unique free-standing photo booth model that features state-of-the-art technology and photo printing capabilities.



First launched in January 2021 by Kristina Forgie, DRE emerged out of Forgie’s passion for interior design and event curation. What started out as an event planning and styling service for children’s parties, has now evolved into a successful, multifaceted event rental business. What makes DRE’s photo-booth experience so unique is its built-in DSLR camera, professional lighting and customized backdrops and décor bringing a personalized portrait-centered experience to every event. DRE not only offers photo booth rentals, but also extends its services to decor and furniture rentals including backdrops and props for event enthusiasts and businesses alike.

Previously a District Visual Manager, Forgie has over 20 years of professional experience in visual merchandising as well as in-store design, planning and styling for major Canadian retailers. Forgie's innate creativity alongside her background in interior design, fashion management, and event planning has been instrumental in shaping DRE's success.

“As my business grew, I wanted to create an experience for weddings with a refined and tasteful aesthetic that allowed guests to have high-quality, unique keepsakes,” says Forgie. “Our premium photo booth brings an elevated and elegant experience to any event and we’ve seen a lot of exciting success and growth since the launch.”

DRE has worked with over 50 clients and has collaborated with well-known and local photographers throughout the Durham Region, Toronto and GTA. Forgie’s business has seen tremendous success and has offered curated photo-booth experiences to professional athletes, top influencers, well-known corporations and much more.