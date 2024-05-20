Fathom Nickel Inc. to Present at the Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Investor Conference on May 23rd

CALGARY, Alberta, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fathom Nickel Inc. (OTCQB: FNICF; CSE: FNI), based in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the exploration for nickel, cobalt and copper in north-central Saskatchewan, today announced that Ian Fraser, CEO, will present live at the Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 23rd, 2024.



DATE: May 23rd, 2024

TIME: 11:45 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/4dhSqKS

Available for 1x1 meetings: May 23

This will be a live, interactive in-person and online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.



Recent Company Highlights

Discovery of historic Rottenstone-like nickel tenor at the Tremblay-Olsen Claims Area at Albert Lake.

Completion of seven-hole drill program at Gochager Lake – assays expected the week of May 27.

About Fathom Nickel Inc.

Fathom is an exploration company that is targeting magmatic nickel sulphide discoveries to satisfy the growing demand for a safe supply of North American nickel and associated industrial and precious metals.

The Company now has a portfolio of two high-quality exploration projects located in the prolific Trans Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan: 1) the Albert Lake Project, a 90,000+ hectare project that was host to the historic and past producing Rottenstone deposit (produced high-grade Ni-Cu+PGE, 1965-1969), and 2) the 22,000+ hectare Gochager Lake Project that is host to a historic, NI43-101 non-compliant open pit resource consisting of 4.3M tons at 0.295% Ni and 0.081% Cu1

1 – The Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index (SMID#0880) reports drill indicated reserves at the historic Gochager Lake Deposit of 4,262,400 tons grading 0.295% Ni and 0.081% Cu mineable by open pit. Fathom cannot confirm the resource estimate, nor the parameters and methods used to prepare the reserve estimate. The estimate is not considered NI43-101 compliant and further work is required to verify this historical drill indicated reserve.

