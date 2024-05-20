Delivery Robot Market to Surpass USD 29.80 Billion by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford USA, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Delivery Robot Market will attain a value of USD 29.80 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period (2024-2031). In the digital age, the demand for high-speed Internet access and connected devices has increased exponentially, allowing intelligent robots to gain market share. Consumers in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Europe, and other developed countries all need smart tracking systems to help them save time. For example, Starship Technologies, a global leader in these products, offers a delivery solution that integrates with a delivery partner’s website or mobile app and allows them to track and manage their fleet supply. Additionally, autonomous robotic delivery is another category that is highly appreciated by customers who prefer local delivery while reducing delivery costs.

Download a detailed overview:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/delivery-robot-market

Browse in-depth TOC on "Global Delivery Robot Market"

Pages – 196

Tables - 86

Figures – 71

Global Delivery Robot Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 6.25 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 29.80 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 25% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, Type, Load Capacity and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Transforming the Last Mile with Advanced AI and Autonomous Technology



Key Market Drivers Increasing Popularity of Online Shopping

11 kg to 50 kg Segment to Dominate Due to Rising Usage of Warehouses



The 11 kg to 50 kg segment dominates the market and is expected to expand with the highest growth during the forecast period. Robots that can carry loads ranging from 11 kg to 50 kg are mainly used in warehouses, logistics centers and e-commerce industries. These robots can pick up objects weighing more than 11 kg and 50 kg and manufacture them into smaller objects.

Semi-Autonomous Segment to Drive Market Due to Ensuring Reliability and Safety



The semi-autonomous segment of the global delivery robot market is expected to grow the fastest. These robots benefit from human participation in challenging transport conditions, ensuring reliability and safety, while also requiring minimal human supervision which reduces labor costs. Moreover, it requires fewer resources for semi-autonomous robots compared to fully autonomous systems allowing for rapid deployment and flexibility in existing environments. Their increasing popularity among businesses looking to increase productivity is due to their accessibility and ease of integration.



North America is Dominating Due to Increasing Adoption of Digital Solutions

North America is expected to be dominating the market share in the global delivery robot market. This is due to several factors, including the widespread use of technology in the region, the presence of important companies, and the growing importance of efficient and frictionless delivery mechanisms. The U.S. is expected to grow and will gain the largest market share for delivery robots.



Asia Pacific is the fastest growing global delivery robot market. The Asia Pacific region is expanding the market for several reasons. The region’s population density and rapid urbanization drive the demand for practical and efficient distribution systems. The second largest market share belongs to the global delivery robot market. The global delivery robot market is expected to grow due to high European technology, robust infrastructure and increasing adoption of new technologies.

Request Free Customization of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/delivery-robot-market

Global Delivery Robot Market Insights:





Drivers

Increasing Popularity of Online Shopping

Growing Popularity of Delivery Robots

Restraints

Safety and Regulatory Issues

Expensive Initial Outlay





Prominent Players in Global Delivery Robot Market

Robby Technologies (US)

Starship Technologies (US)

Dispatch (US)

Nuro (US)

Amazon Robotics (US)

Robomart (US)

Eliport (Spain)

Panasonic (Japan)

Nuro (US)

Marble (US)

Piaggio Fast Forward (US)

BoxBot (US)

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/delivery-robot-market

Key Questions Answered in Global Delivery Robot Market Report

What is the current market size of Global Delivery Robot Market size?

What years does this Global Delivery Robot Market cover?

Which is the fastest growing region in the Global Delivery Robot Market?

Which region has the biggest share in the Global Delivery Robot Market?







This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (increasing popularity of online shopping, growing popularity of delivery robots), restraints (safety and regulatory issues, expensive initiall outlay), opportunities (transforming the last mile with advanced AI and autonomous technology), influencing the growth of Global Delivery Robot Market.

Market Dynamics: Comprehensive information about the various products offered by the dominant players in the Global Delivery Robot Market.

Product Development/Innovation: An overview of emerging trends, R&D activities and product launches in the Global Delivery Robot Market.

Market Growth: Detailed information on profitable growing industries.

Market Trends: Complete information about new products, emerging geographical areas and recent developments in the market.

Competitive Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the key market players.

Related Reports:

Global Robotics Market

Global Service Robotics Market

Global Exoskeleton Market

Global Warehouse Robotics Market

Global Smart Robot Market

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization have expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Contact:

Mr. Jagraj Singh

Skyquest Technology

1 Apache Way,

Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748

Email: sales@skyquestt.com