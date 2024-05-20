Tech-Focused Executive Search Firm Riviera Partners Welcomes Ned Lanphier as Partner in its Private-Equity Backed Practice

New York, NY, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riviera Partners , the leading global executive search firm specializing in executive leadership placements in technology, product, and design talent, has welcomed Ned Lanphier as a Partner to its Private Equity-backed practice . Ned brings a wealth of experience with top-tier private equity clients and a deep knowledge of the product, engineering, and IT functional space.

Prior to joining Riviera Partners, Ned built and led the Product & Technology practice for Bespoke Partners, where he conducted more than 80 successful searches. Ned's placements have gone on to positively impact the portfolio companies of many private equity firms.

"Ned has a wealth of experience conducting searches and leading private equity clients to successful outcomes," said Eric Larson, Managing Partner of Riviera Partners Private Equity practice . “He also understands the unique challenges of private equity-backed companies. We’re happy to have him onboard.”

Prior to dedicating himself to search work, Ned held various operating roles at Yelp, Intuit, and AdRoll Group.

Riviera has specialized in placing technology leaders in the most successful start-ups and enterprises since 2002. Riviera is a partner at all private and public company growth stages and has completed thousands of searches, partnering with world-class venture capital and private equity firms to provide top technology and product leadership to their portfolio companies across all major technology hubs and brands. The specialized recruiting firm is defining the modern era of executive search by combining deep recruiting expertise with innovative AI and machine learning technology to score, predict, and match the best candidate for a company’s specific needs and stage.

For more information, please contact contact@rivierapartners.com