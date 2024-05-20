CEC Entertainment Appoints Scott Drake as New Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Names New Executives

IRVING, Texas, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEC Entertainment, LLC., the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza brands and virtual kitchen concept, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings, has appointed Scott Drake as new EVP, Chief Financial Officer. Scott brings over 30 years of experience in financially led transformational roles impacting operations, franchising international licensing, store unit growth and venue-level revenue management. The Company has also named three seasoned industry executives to new leadership positions.



Drake’s experience in the restaurant, retail, gaming, and consumer product categories will complement his new role as he will be charged with building a new revenue management strategy and team and will oversee the Company’s finance functions, internal audit, and real estate development. Most recently, he served as CFO & Treasurer of Farmer Bros. Co., guiding the public company through the pandemic, after a 5-year run at GameStop, as SVP of Finance & Treasurer, and he’s held other roles with 7 Eleven, PWC, Coca-Cola Enterprises, La Madeleine French Bakery & Café and Arthur Anderson.

"I am excited by the opportunity to join a company with such great leaders and iconic brands that resonate strongly to so many households," said Scott Drake. "I hope to leverage my experience in order to play a meaningful role in the growth trajectory as we write the next chapter for CEC Entertainment."

As the company adjusts for the changing business trends, additional leadership changes include a new corporate structure with the appointment of Antonio Barron, as VP of Purchasing & Games for both Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza, consolidating departments to accelerate games revenues and save costs across the enterprise. His promotion comes as veteran Mike Johnson announces his retirement after leading the purchasing department on two different occasions for a combined 26 years. Antonio has been with CEC for nearly a decade and is a proven leader, responsible for driving innovation within the industry and internally, spearheading the brand’s new active-play and entertainment installation strategies.

In addition, Justin Lee has been promoted to Vice President, Construction, Design & Facilities. Justin has led the company’s national remodel program, one of -if not the- most aggressive brand makeovers in the industry. He’s also been responsible for reducing costs on construction initiatives with creative value engineering efforts. Both Antonio and Justin will continue reporting to Randy Forsythe, Chief Operating Officer.

David Deck has been promoted to Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer. David has been with C.E.C Entertainment for 25 years and has been leading the Company’s legal, franchising, and licensing efforts and given his tenure is an expert in safety and security within the ever-changing family entertainment business.

"Scott’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment as our business is rapidly changing with more competition, higher costs, the need for more real-time insights and effective revenue management,” said David McKillips, President, and CEO of CEC Entertainment. “I am confident and excited to see us execute on our plans this year and know we’re poised for another strong year of growth with the right leaders in place.”

The new leaders will be based at the CEC Entertainment corporate support center in Irving, Texas.

