Allstar Implants Plus: Dr. Sam Simos Receives Dental Implants and Cosmetic Dentistry Expert Dentists’ Choice for Continuing Education

Ottawa, Illinois, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allstar Implants Plus, a leading dental clinic offering dental implants and cosmetic dentistry expertise combined with 1-on-1 highly personalized care, is proud to announce that its acclaimed dentist, Dr. Sam Simos, has received Dental Implants and Cosmetic Dentistry Expert Dentists’ Choice for Continuing Education.

Dr. Sam Simos received his Doctorate of Dental Surgery at Chicago’s Loyola University, is a graduate of the comprehensive surgical program at the Misch Institute for Dental Implants in Michigan, and of the Pikos Institute, leading post-graduate dental implant training centers. The renowned cosmetic dentist has been a clinical instructor at the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies and teaches post-graduate courses for dentists on dental implants and cosmetic dentistry through Allstar Implants Plus’s state-of-the-art Learning Center and client facility in Bolingbrook, IL, and throughout the country.

Recognized leader, instructor, and widely published author in dental implants, restorative dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and digital and 3D printing in dentistry, Dr. Sam Simos’s expertise enables Allstar Implants Plus to offer its clients a wide range of high-quality dental treatments varying from the simple to the complex. These include:

Dentures: With years of surgical and smile design expertise, Allstar Implants Plus can customize affordable dentures or dental implant dentures, including all-on-4 implants, snap-in implants, and partial dentures, that fit comfortably and securely while mimicking natural function, enabling wearers to regain their confidence.

Cosmetic Dentistry: Dr. Sam Simos will individually handcraft the most beautiful, natural porcelain veneers and implant restorations for a client’s smile based on the color, shading, shape, and proportions that best suit their unique features. Porcelain veneers are fingernail-thin coverings virtually undetectable and highly resistant to stains. The procedure is used to straighten, close gaps, correct crowding, and brighten a client’s smile.

Dental Implants: A small post made of titanium that is placed in a client’s jawbone, dental implants replace the root portion of a client’s missing teeth and provide strength and stability for new teeth. Dental implants can support a single tooth, a dental bridge (for 1 or more missing teeth), or a full arch of teeth from one side to the other. Dr. Simos’ high level of skill allows him to design, surgically place, and accurately position a client’s dental implants to achieve optimal function and cosmetic results for their new teeth. Among Dr. Simos’ clients are celebrities, Grammy Award Winners, and people from near and far who’ve sought out his expertise for their smiles.

“At Allstar Implants Plus, you don’t have to see multiple doctors or travel to different offices,” said a spokesperson for Allstar Implants Plus. “Our implant experts care for your entire treatment in the comfort of our office from start to finish. With your new tooth implants, you can eat the foods you love again, and at the same time, preserve bone levels in your jaw for a more youthful you.”

Whether prospective clients seek restorative dental implants or want to improve their smile with cosmetic dentistry, Allstar Implants Plus invites them to contact its friendly team today or fill out the form on the clinic’s website to schedule a free consultation.

Allstar Implants Plus is a leading dental clinic in Illinois led by renowned dentist Dr. Sam Simos that offers clients a selection of high-quality dental treatments, including cosmetic procedures, dentures, and implants customized to their lifestyle and budget, to help them achieve their smile goals.

