Global Mushroom Cosmetics Market to Reach USD 2.98 Billion, With a 5.1% CAGR by 2032 - Report by Polaris Market Research (PMR)

The global Mushroom Cosmetics Market size is expected to reach USD 2.98 billion by 2032 from USD 1.90 billion in 2023, with a CAGR of 5.1% during the study period 2024 - 2032.

Mushroom cosmetics refer to beauty products and skincare that contain compounds, extracts, or by-products derived from mushrooms as primary ingredients. Due to their numerous potential skincare benefits, including their hydrating, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-aging qualities, mushrooms have become increasingly popular in the cosmetics business.

Moreover, Mushrooms are a valuable natural source of bioactive chemicals that may be used as cosmetic ingredients to treat a variety of skin conditions. Their ability to provide nutrients for healthy skin while enhancing its look, feel, texture, and aging keeps them at the forefront of the skincare industry, boosting the mushroom cosmetics market share.

Key Findings from the Report:

The market is expanding due to advancements in extraction techniques and the use of fungus-based components in cosmetic formulations.

The market analysis is mainly based on the price range, product, region, and distribution channel.

In 2023, North America dominated the mushroom cosmetics market.

Market’s Key Players:

Groh Beauty Corp

MÁDARA Cosmetics

Herbivore Botanicals

Neon Hippie

Shikohin

Origins Natural Resources, Inc.

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

The Switch Fix

Shroom Skincare

Gnome Wellness

Mushroom Cosmetics Market Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2024 USD 2.00 billion Market value in 2032 USD 2.98 billion CAGR 5.1% from 2024 – 2032 Base year 2023 Historical data 2019-2022 Forecast period 2024-2032

Important Market Developments:

Growth Drivers:

Natural and organic alternatives are becoming increasingly popular among consumers for skincare and makeup. Mushroom-based cosmetics are becoming increasingly popular since mushroom extracts are typically seen as sustainable and natural components, boosting the mushroom cosmetics market growth.

Moreover, dermatologists point out that some mushrooms, particularly adaptogens such as tremella, shiitake, and reishi, are beneficial to the skin because they help the body heal from environmental stressors and have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities.

Trends:

With its anti-inflammatory qualities, which help to soothe and calm the skin, and its antioxidant qualities, which help to neutralize free radicals that can harm the skin, mushroom-infused skincare is a great choice for a variety of skin types and concerns. As a result, the mushroom cosmetics market demand is expected to expand during the coming years.

Regional Insights:

North America: The growing demand for natural and organic cosmetics among consumers is the main driver of the market growth in North America. Owing to their well-known antioxidant qualities, mushrooms are becoming a more popular ingredient in skincare and hair care products. Also, the market is growing because more people are becoming aware of the anti-inflammatory and anti-aging effects of mushrooms for skin health.

Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific will expand rapidly. The reason for this rise is said to be the widespread use of mushrooms in Asian cuisines. Due to the growing acceptability and popularity of mushrooms in cosmetic formulations, especially for topical treatments, there are significant potential opportunities in the mushroom cosmetics market.

Segmentation Overview

By Product Outlook

Skin care Face serums Face creams & moisturizers Cleansers Body lotions Others

Hair care Shampoo Hair conditioner & masks Hair serum & gels Others



By Price Range Outlook

Low (< $20)

Medium ($21 to $70)

High (> $70)

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Hypermarkets & supermarkets

Specialty stores

Online

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

