PinSuanSuan Launches Top-tier Global Data Center Hosting Service to Meet High Computing Power Demands

George Town, Cayman Islands, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PinSuanSuan announced the launch of its top-tier global data center hosting service to meet users' high computing power demands. As a leading platform for AI computing asset trading and digital currency computing power services, PinSuanSuan enhances its service capabilities and competitiveness by partnering with leading data centers in North America to provide efficient and secure hosting services.

The top-tier data center hosting service offered by PinSuanSuan aims to provide users with more professional and efficient computing power management solutions. Users can choose to host AI computing GPUs such as H100 and H800 in these data centers, with the data centers responsible for daily operations and maintenance. Users will be able to enjoy stable and high returns, which undoubtedly will attract more users to participate in AI computing power investments.

North American data centers are renowned for their excellent technology and comprehensive management systems, offering high-level security and operational efficiency. By partnering with these top-tier data centers, PinSuanSuan not only provides users with a more reliable hosting environment but also significantly enhances the overall service level of the platform.





"People of PinSuanSuan are thrilled to launch the top-tier global data center hosting service, which is an important step for PinSuanSuan in meeting user demands," said the CEO of PinSuanSuan. "Through our collaboration with leading data centers in North America, we not only enhance the competitiveness of the platform but also provide users with more efficient and secure hosting options, enabling them to achieve higher returns from AI computing power investments."

Users of the PinSuanSuan platform can easily host their AI computing GPUs in these top-tier data centers through simple operations. The platform will provide detailed profit calculations and statistical analysis to help users monitor and optimize their computing power investment strategies in real time. Meanwhile, the data center's professional technical team will ensure the devices operate in the most efficient manner, maximizing user investment returns.





The launch of the top-tier data center hosting service not only brings more choices and convenience to PinSuanSuan users but also further solidifies its leadership position in the global market for AI computing asset trading and digital currency computing power. The platform will continue to focus on innovation and service optimization to provide users with the best investment experience.

Through its top-tier global data center hosting service, PinSuanSuan will continuously meet users' demands for high computing power and drive the healthy development of the entire industry. PinSuanSuan will uphold its service philosophy of "compliance, professionalism, integrity, excellence, and enthusiasm," providing users with the highest quality computing power hosting experience and helping them achieve greater success in digital asset investments.

Media Contact

Company Name: PinSuanSuan

Contact: Kloter M

Address: Room 903, Convoy Plaza, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Website: https://www.pinsuansuan.net/



Email: Kloter@pinsuansuan.net



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, or intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrency.



