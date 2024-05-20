Car Nation: Used Car Dealership Knoxville TN Launch Professional Car Detail Services

Knoxville, TN, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Car Nation, the leading Used Car Dealership Knoxville TN, is excited to announce the launch of its professional car detail service that offers full interior and exterior detailing designed to recapture the new car look and feel.

With an impressive reputation as the top used car dealership in Knoxville for the last 10 years, Car Nations car detail service provides a ceramic coating to protect a car for years, full interior detail services, exterior detailing services, headlight restoration, and smoke odor removal with specialist ozone treatment, to enhance a vehicles appearance, value, and safety.

“We are passionate about quality cars, and we are intent on sharing that passion with you when you purchase your new car from us or use any of our automotive services,” said a spokesperson for Car Nation. “If you need a used car at a great price, sold by a dealership with an exceptional reputation, you need to be using Car Nation.”

Led by Andrey, an award-winning used car expert focused on customer satisfaction, Car Nation has received over 400 5-star reviews and has become renowned for its competitive prices, wide selection of car models, and exceptional customer service.

The Knoxville used car dealership offers clients an extensive range of top-brand vehicles, with a special focus on high-quality European car models, such as Audi, BMW, Volkswagen, Mercedes Benz, Land Rover, Jeep, and Ford. Additionally, Car Nation is committed to making purchasing a vehicle as easy as possible and has partnered with some of the most reputable financial institutions to empower individuals to access their dream vehicle.

Car Nation invites individuals searching for their next vehicle or wishing to utilize the dealership’s expert car detail service to contact its friendly team or to come by today to test drive the car of their choice.

About Car Nation

Car Nation is an award-winning A+ BBB (Better Business Bureau) accredited pre-owned car dealership in Knoxville. With a special focus on European car models, it serves Alcoa, Farragut, Maryville, Clinton, Oak Ridge, Sevierville, Lenoir City, and all of Tennessee.

To learn more about Car Nation and the launch of the dealership’s professional car detail services, please visit the website at https://www.carnation-llc.com/.

