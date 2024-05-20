Heritage Commerce Corp Awarded the Twelfth Annual Raymond James Community Bankers Cup

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ: HTBK) (the "Company"), parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce (the "Bank"), has been awarded the 2023 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup as one of the top 10% of community banks in the United States. Winners are recognized for demonstrating superior performance in various measurements of financial performance and stability. This marks the fifth time that the Company has earned this recognition.



"We are honored once again to be recognized by Raymond James as one of the top performing community banks in the nation, a testimony to the solid foundation we have built to generate long term growth,” stated Clay Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The award is especially significant this year as we celebrate our 30th Anniversary as a team committed to prioritizing the needs of our clients and contributing to the growth and prosperity of the communities we serve. We look forward to ongoing growth in 2024.”

Of the 203 community banks that were considered for the 2023 Community Bankers Cup, Heritage Commerce Corp ranked 14th out of the top 21 banks chosen, based on various profitability, operational and balance sheet metrics. The pool of banks included all exchange-traded domestic banks, excluding mutual holding companies, with assets between $500 million and $10 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Oakland, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com.

