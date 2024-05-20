United States Embedded Finance Business Report 2024-2029: Tech Platforms Offer Broader Range of Financial Products to Compete with Legacy Banks

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Embedded Finance industry in United States is expected to grow by 33.0% on annual basis to reach US$ 36.99 billion in 2024. The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 23.8% during 2024-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$ 36.99 billion in 2024 to reach US$ 107.51 billion by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry, covering lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset based finance sectors market opportunities and risks across a range of different sectors. With over 75+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of embedded finance market dynamics, market size and forecast.





The embedded finance landscape in the US is rapidly evolving and bringing greater access to financial services to platforms, businesses, and end users. Embedded finance has evolved from being a specialized offering to becoming an essential component in the arsenal of every thriving platform.



Major players in various industries such as e-commerce (e.g., eBay, Shopify), food delivery (e.g., Uber, DoorDash), and digital banking (e.g., Tide) have all adopted integrated financial services to enhance the overall experience for their merchants. Users are now leaning more towards having payment solutions, lending options, insurance services, and other financial functionalities seamlessly integrated into their everyday software, rather than relying solely on traditional financial institutions.



This growth is attributed to increasing demand for digital financial services, the heightened expectation of users and the start of Open Banking in the US. Additionally, Embedded Finance is expanding across industries such as retail, healthcare, education, and mobility.

Benefits from Embedded Finance in US: Businesses can reap significant benefits from embedded finance. With the wide array of services facilitated by SaaS 3.0, embedded finance providers can cater to various American businesses. Here are examples across some of the major industries in the US:



E-commerce: The e-commerce sector in the United States witnessed approximately $768 billion in sales revenue last year, with an increasing number of businesses transitioning online to align with the digital economy. Key players like Amazon and Shopify stand to gain substantially by integrating financial services into their platforms, offering added value to their merchants. By providing financial services within the same ecosystem, platforms can enhance merchant loyalty and drive sales growth through new business financing options.



Commercial Banking: With an annual industry revenue of $838.5 billion, commercial banking primarily generates income through lending to customers and businesses. However, regulatory constraints, complex procedures, and traditional credit assessment methods pose challenges for lending to a wide range of individuals and companies. Embedded finance presents an opportunity for both traditional and challenger banks to overcome these hurdles by seamlessly integrating lending services into their offerings.

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs): Despite their significance, SMEs often face difficulties accessing the necessary funding to thrive. Traditional banks struggle to provide financing to emerging digital enterprises lacking established revenue histories or conventional credit metrics. However, alternative embedded finance solutions enable banks to offer straightforward and flexible financing to any business in need, regardless of its stage of development.

Innovation in the US: Over the past year, larger enterprises and technology platforms have offered a broader range of financial products to target customer segments more traditionally served by legacy banks.

Deliver EF-like experiences in-house: Embedded finance has significantly elevated the standard of customer experience in the banking sector. This advancement has prompted larger banks to consider incorporating the insights gained from embedded finance into their own banking services. For instance, Key Bank unveiled Laurel Road, a digital platform tailored for healthcare professionals, with its flagship product being student loan refinancing. Similarly, American Express introduced the Plan It feature, allowing cardholders to convert a standard credit card purchase into an installment loan repayment plan, resembling popular Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) offerings from emerging credit card disruptors.

In the United States, digital banking has gained increasing prominence as consumers prefer to bank through mobile applications. This digital push has driven the growth of the embedded finance industry over the last few years. From buy now pay later payment solution to insurance offering, embedded finance solution has become the new normal for most in the United States.



Main Barriers to Embedded Finance in the US: One of the primary challenges facing Embedded Finance is regulatory compliance. Due to heavy regulation in the financial services sector, integrating financial products into non-financial platforms can pose regulatory hurdles. Embedded Finance providers must adhere to various regulations, encompassing data privacy, consumer protection, and anti-money laundering measures.



In the United States, Embedded Finance providers are employing several strategies to tackle regulatory compliance. Firstly, the companies are partnering with established financial institutions already compliant with the requisite regulations. Secondly, seeking the necessary licenses and regulatory approvals to function as financial institutions themselves. Although this process can be time-consuming and expensive, it affords Embedded Finance providers greater control over their products and services.



Key Players: Key players in the US embedded finance landscape, include Amount, Cross River, Plaid, and YouLend. The financial services in the US as embedded finance solutions are becoming more mainstream. There are enormous opportunities for banks and platforms to serve the more than 30 million SMEs in North America.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $107.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.8% Regions Covered United States

Scope



United States Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Finance by Key Sectors

Retail

Logistics

Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Consumer Health

Others

Embedded Finance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Finance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

United States Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry

Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Insurance in Automotive

Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering

Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Embedded Insurance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel

Embedded Sales

Bancassurance

Broker's/IFA's

Tied Agents

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type

Embedded Insurance in Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Motor Vehicle

Fire and Property

Accident and Health

General Liability

Marine, Aviation and other Transport

Other

United States Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments

Business Lending

Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

Embedded Lending in Real Estate

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by Type

BNPL Lending

POS Lending

Personal Loans

Embedded Lending by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Lending by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

United States Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector

Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment

Embedded Payment in Other

Embedded Payment by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Payment by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

United States Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast

United States Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast

Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset

Hard Assets

Soft Assets

Asset Based Finance by End Users

SME's

Large Enterprises

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qea1rg

