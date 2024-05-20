Briggs & Riley and Comfort Cases Proudly Celebrate the Ongoing Success of Giving Back to Youth in Foster Care

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium luggage brand Briggs & Riley and Comfort Cases , an international non-profit organization, are adjoined in the mission to bring hope and dignity to youth in foster care. Today, the organizations jointly report that the 2nd annual “Buy a Bag, Give a Bag” promotion generated 58% more bag donations to Comfort Cases than its inaugural year. These bags will be reverted straight into the hands of social service agencies and youth in foster care.



For the past eleven years, Comfort Cases has packed backpacks with never-used essential items for youth entering the foster care system, including: new pajamas, a blanket, a towel, a hygiene kit (soap, shampoo, conditioner, etc.), a book, journal/coloring book, crayons/pencils and a stuffed animal. For the past two years, each Comfort Case™ backpack also includes a Comfort XL Duffle bag, provided by Briggs & Riley.

“With so much going on in today’s world, working with the ‘Good Humans’ at Briggs & Riley, along with their amazing customers who so avidly support our mission has truly been a blessing,” states Rob Scheer, founder of Comfort Cases. “When our social service agencies are able to give the Comfort XL duffle bags to the youth in foster care they support, they receive such an incredibly positive reaction. These kids will no longer need to transport their belongings in trash bags, but rather in a high-quality, luxury bag.”

It has been standard practice for social service agencies and law enforcement to give trash bags to youth when they are entering foster care or moving from home to home. Scheer experienced this as a child himself, when he was entered foster care at age 12 and again when he “aged out” at 18 and suddenly found himself homeless with his few belongings shoved in a black trash bag (that he still carries with him today as a reminder.)

“We’re proud of our continued partnership with Comfort Cases and were delighted to see a second successful year of the online bag donation event,” said Richard Krulik, CEO of Briggs & Riley. “The positive impact that Comfort Cases is making on youth entering the foster care system grows each year and we will continue to support their mission.”

More than 700 children enter the foster care system every day. Handing them a trash bag for their belongings continues the feeling of neglect and not mattering to the world. Since being founded in 2013, Comfort Cases has distributed more than 250,000 Comfort and Comfort XLs packed throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom.

The partnership with Briggs & Riley began in 2020 during National Adoption Awareness Month and has continued over the years, including February’s annual “A Case for Giving” event, where customers could donate gently used luggage to participating retailers around the country. In return, they received a credit towards a new Briggs & Riley rolling bag and all donated bags were then distributed to charities including Comfort Cases.

For further details about these programs, please visit www.briggs-riley.com or visit www.comfortcases.org.

About Briggs & Riley

Born of a legacy spanning a century, two continents and three generations, Briggs & Riley is the iconic American travelware brand that is dedicated to enabling a life well-lived enriched by travel, full of discovery and meaningful experiences. Owned by US Luggage, LLC, Briggs & Riley is committed to delivering extraordinary performance and enduring quality. Inspired to lead the way, from introducing the world’s first wheeled travelcase to the best lifetime guarantee in the world, Briggs & Riley’s travelware is thoughtfully designed with smart solutions and meaningful consistency, made to last for life. For more information, please visit www.briggs-riley.com

About Comfort Cases

Comfort Cases is a 501 (c)3 non-profit organization with a mission to inspire communities to bring dignity and hope to youth in foster care. Founded in2013, Comfort Cases has distributed more than 250,000 Comfort Cases and Comfort XL duffel bags to children in the foster care system in all 50 states, DC, and Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.comfortcases.org.

