Ireland Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business Report 2024-2029: Market Estimates and Forecasts Across 12 Segments and 11 Categories

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ireland Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Prepaid card market (value terms) in Ireland increased at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2019-2023. Over the forecast period of 2024 to 2028, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 10.4%, increasing from US$2.74 billion in 2023 to reach US$4.55 billion by 2028.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Ireland. With over 100 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.
The prepaid card and digital wallet industry is analyzed comprehensively, providing a detailed view of market size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitudes and behaviors, and the competitive landscape. Digital wallet segments are evaluated based on value, volume, and average transaction value across five key spend categories: retail, travel, entertainment and gaming, restaurant, and recharge and bill payment. This segmentation helps identify primary usage areas and spending patterns of consumers using digital wallets.
Open loop and closed loop prepaid cards are assessed with market estimates and forecasts across 12 segments. The analysis details four essential KPIs: the number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and transaction value, offering a comprehensive view of the prepaid card market's potential.
A detailed market share analysis by key players in the prepaid card market is included, identifying leading competitors and their market positions. Consumer attitudes and behaviors are drawn from proprietary survey results, identifying and interpreting key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level. Retail spend is broken down across 11 categories to provide detailed insights into consumer behavior and the changing dynamics of prepaid card spending, offering a granular view of how and where consumers are using prepaid cards.
Scope
Ireland Prepaid Payment Instrument Market Size and Forecast
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
Ireland Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
Ireland Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments
- Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
- Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
- Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
- Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
- Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
Ireland Digital Wallet Spend by Key Retail Categories
- Food and Grocery
- Health and Beauty Products
- Apparel and Foot Wear
- Books, Music and Video
- Consumer Electronics
- Pharmacy and Wellness
- Gas Stations
- Restaurants and Bars
- Toys, Kids and Baby Products
- Services
- Other Categories
Ireland Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness
- Load Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
- Number of Cards
Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop
Ireland Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
- Number of Cards
Ireland Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
- Number of Cards
Ireland Prepaid Card Market Share by Key Players
- General Purpose Prepaid Cards
- Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Cards
- Travel Forex Prepaid Cards
- Meal Prepaid Cards
Ireland Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends
- By Age Group
- By Income Group
- By Gender
Ireland Prepaid Card Spend by Key Retail Categories
- Food and Grocery
- Health and Beauty Products
- Apparel and Foot Wear
- Books, Music and Video
- Consumer Electronics
- Pharmacy and Wellness
- Gas Stations
- Restaurants and Bars
- Toys, Kids and Baby Products
- Services
- Other Categories
Ireland General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Ireland Gift Card Market Size and Forecast
Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
- By Open Loop Gift Card
- By Closed Loop Gift Card
Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Retail Consumer Segment
- By Corporate Consumer Segment
Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories
Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion
Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location
Ireland Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Ireland Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
- By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card
- By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card
Ireland Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Small Scale Business Segment
- By Mid-Tier Business Segment
- By Enterprise Business Segment
- By Government Segment
Ireland Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Small Scale Business Segment
- By Mid-Tier Business Segment
- By Enterprise Business Segment
- By Government Segment
Ireland Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Small Scale Business Segment
- By Mid-Tier Business Segment
- By Enterprise Business Segment
- By Government Segment
Ireland Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Retail
- By Small Scale Business Segment
- By Mid-Tier Business Segment
- By Enterprise Business Segment
- By Government Segment
Ireland Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Ireland Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Ireland Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Ireland Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast
Ireland Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast
Ireland Virtual Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
Ireland Virtual Prepaid Card Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Categories
- General Purpose Prepaid Cards
- Gift Cards
- Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Cards
- Teen and Campus Prepaid Cards
- Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Cards
- Payroll Prepaid Cards
- Meal Prepaid Cards
- Travel Forex Prepaid Cards
- Transit and Trolls Prepaid Cards
- Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Cards
- Fuel Prepaid Cards
- Utilities and Other Prepaid Cards
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tkytju
