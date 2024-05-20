AIM ImmunoTech to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

OCALA, Fla., May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”) today announced that AIM Chief Executive Officer Thomas K. Equels will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.



Details for the presentations are as follows:

Event: Healthcare Company Showcase hosted by Alliance Global Partners

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at 3:20 PM ET

Webcast Link

Event: LIVE! with Webull Corporate Connect: Virtual Biotech Investment Webinar

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 3:40 PM ET

Webcast Link

Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website, aimimmuno.com.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

