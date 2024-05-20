Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Service Market Estimated to Surpass USD 203 Billion by 2031-end | SkyQuest Technology

Westford USA, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Service market will attain a value of USD 203.96 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period (2024-2031). Rising adoption of IoT devices and growing demand for connected device services around the world are projected to bolster the demand for internet of things (IoT) professional service over the coming years. Moreover, advancements in IoT connectivity technology are also slated to create new growth opportunities for market players going forward.

Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Service Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 124.1 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 203.96 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Service Type, Deployment Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Advancements in IoT connectivity technologies Key Market Drivers Growing demand for connected devices and IoT devices

Scalability and Flexibility Offered by Cloud Deployment Allows it to Dominate the Market

Rapid advancements in cloud technology have resulted in growing acceptance of the same. Moreover, the high scalability, flexibility, and accessibility offered by cloud platforms also help it maintain a high share of the global internet of things (IoT) professional service market. Easy integration of IoT devices in cloud platforms and lower costs of infrastructure are also other benefits that help this segment’s dominance.

High Use of Automation Allows Smart Manufacturing to Emerge as a Fast-Growing Segment in the Market

Increasing emphasis on improving the efficiency of the manufacturing industry and growing adoption of automation for the same has resulted in high demand for smart manufacturing. IoT devices play a crucial role in enabling automation for smart manufacturing industries thereby allowing this segment to boost market growth at a rapid pace.

Use of IoT in Digital Transformation Initiatives Allows North America to Hold Sway Over Other Regions

Growing deployment of IoT devices in almost all industry verticals for digital transformation and automation is what contributes to North America’s dominance in the global market. Rapid adoption of advanced IoT devices and technologies also helps this region maintain its high market share. The United States and Canada are estimated to be the top markets for internet of things (IoT) professional service providers in this region.

Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Service Market Insights:



Drivers



Growing use of IoT devices and connected devices for automation

Advancements in IoT technology

Rising investments in the development of smart infrastructure

Restraints

Lack of skilled workforce to deliver internet of things (IoT) professional services

Issues in compliance with different regulatory norms and mandates

Prominent Players in Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Service Market

Infosys Limited

Capgemini

Torry Harris Business Solutions

IBM Corporation

Wipro Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited

Atos SE

Vodafone Group PLC

PRODAPT SOLUTIONS PVT. LTD

Happiest Minds

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (growing use of connected devices and IoT devices for automation, advancements in IoT technology, high investments in the development of smart infrastructure), restraints (dearth of skilled professionals, issues in compliance with different regulations), and opportunities (advancements in IoT connectivity technologies, adoption of customer-centric approach in business), influencing the growth of Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Service market.

Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the Internet of Things (IoT) Professional Service market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets.

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

