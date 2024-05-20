United States Hazardous Waste Collection Industry Report 2024: Rising Industrial Production Will Boost Industry Revenue Growth

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hazardous Waste Collection in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Hazardous waste collection service has benefited from rising industrial and utilities construction activity. As these sectors have expanded, they have produced more hazardous waste, boosting service demand. Also, individuals and households frequently employ waste collection services to ensure proper household hazardous waste disposal. Industry-wide revenue has increase at a CAGR of 2.0% to $2.9 billion over the five years to 2023, including an estimated 0.2% decrease in 2023 alone, when profit is anticipated to drop to 6.1% of revenue.
This industry collects and hauls hazardous waste locally and operates hazardous waste transfer stations. Industry activities include hazardous waste collection services; radioactive waste collection and hauling services; hazardous waste transfer stations; hazardous waste hauling services. Hazardous waste collection service excludes establishments whose primary service is hazardous waste treatment or that collect and haul hazardous waste with disposal services.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
- Waste Management, Inc.
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
