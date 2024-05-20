United States Hazardous Waste Collection Industry Report 2024: Rising Industrial Production Will Boost Industry Revenue Growth

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hazardous Waste Collection in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.



Hazardous waste collection service has benefited from rising industrial and utilities construction activity. As these sectors have expanded, they have produced more hazardous waste, boosting service demand. Also, individuals and households frequently employ waste collection services to ensure proper household hazardous waste disposal. Industry-wide revenue has increase at a CAGR of 2.0% to $2.9 billion over the five years to 2023, including an estimated 0.2% decrease in 2023 alone, when profit is anticipated to drop to 6.1% of revenue.

This industry collects and hauls hazardous waste locally and operates hazardous waste transfer stations. Industry activities include hazardous waste collection services; radioactive waste collection and hauling services; hazardous waste transfer stations; hazardous waste hauling services. Hazardous waste collection service excludes establishments whose primary service is hazardous waste treatment or that collect and haul hazardous waste with disposal services.

Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

Waste Management, Inc.

OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fsc53

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.