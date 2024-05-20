United States Water Well Drilling Services Industry Research 2024: Digging Deep - The Market is Expected to Benefit from Growing Demand to Replace Aging Infrastructure

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Well Drilling Services in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
The levels of investment in both public-sector and private-sector markets impact the performance of water well drilling contractors. A boom in the residential construction market offset stagnating state and local investment over the current period. Industry-wide revenue has been growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the past five years and is expected to total $9.3 billion in 2023, when revenue will dip by an estimated 1.2%.
This industry comprises operators primarily engaged in the construction of water wells. The work performed may include new work, reconstruction, rehabilitation and repairs. Specialty trade contractors are included in this group if they are engaged in activities primarily related to water well drilling.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
