Digital Surgery Technologies Market Forecast to 2030: A $3.25 Billion Global Opportunity with North America Holding More Than 40% Market Share

The global market for digital surgery technologies is undergoing rapid growth, projected to expand from US$ 468.58 million in 2022 to an impressive US$ 3.25 billion by 2030. This expansion represents a CAGR of 28.09%, indicating a significant advancement in surgical technologies.



The market's growth is driven by an increasing number of patients undergoing surgery and the enhanced accuracy and recovery rates offered by pre-operative surgical planning. Digital surgery technologies are revolutionizing the medical field by providing more precise and efficient surgical procedures. However, the market faces challenges such as ethical concerns and the high costs associated with these advanced technologies.



The market is segmented into components, product types, technology, applications, and end-users.



By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Product Type

Surgical Navigation & Advanced Visualization

Surgical Simulation

Surgical Planning

Surgical Data Science

By Technology

AI and Big Data

IoT and Robotics

Extended Reality

Others

By Application

General Surgery

Neurological Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Orthopedics Surgery

Urology Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Ophthalmological Surgery

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Others

The hardware component is expected to generate over US$ 2.4 billion by 2030. Surgical Navigation & Advanced Visualization dominates the product type segment with a 58% market share. In terms of technology, Extended Reality (ER) is the fastest-growing segment, while Urology Surgery is anticipated to exceed US$ 600 million in revenue by 2030. Gynecological Surgery holds the largest market share in applications. The hospital segment is witnessing the fastest growth amongst end-users.



Regional Overview

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

North America leads the market, holding more than 40% of the market share, with expected revenue of US$ 1.42 billion by 2030. Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and South America also contribute significantly to the global market dynamics.



Competitive Landscape

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Augmedics Ltd.

Brainlab AG

Caresyntax Inc

Centerline Biomedical

DASH Analytics

EchoPixel Inc.

FundamentalVR

Medtronic plc

Mimic Technologies, Inc.

Novadaq Technologies Inc.

Osso VR Inc.

Surgical Science Sweden AB

VirtaMed AG

Collectively, these players hold a market share of nearly 19%. These companies play a crucial role in driving innovations and shaping the market landscape.



