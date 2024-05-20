Digital Surgery Technologies Market Forecast to 2030: A $3.25 Billion Global Opportunity with North America Holding More Than 40% Market Share

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Surgery Technologies Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for digital surgery technologies is undergoing rapid growth, projected to expand from US$ 468.58 million in 2022 to an impressive US$ 3.25 billion by 2030. This expansion represents a CAGR of 28.09%, indicating a significant advancement in surgical technologies.
The market's growth is driven by an increasing number of patients undergoing surgery and the enhanced accuracy and recovery rates offered by pre-operative surgical planning. Digital surgery technologies are revolutionizing the medical field by providing more precise and efficient surgical procedures. However, the market faces challenges such as ethical concerns and the high costs associated with these advanced technologies.
The market is segmented into components, product types, technology, applications, and end-users.
By Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
By Product Type
- Surgical Navigation & Advanced Visualization
- Surgical Simulation
- Surgical Planning
- Surgical Data Science
By Technology
- AI and Big Data
- IoT and Robotics
- Extended Reality
- Others
By Application
- General Surgery
- Neurological Surgery
- Cardiovascular Surgery
- Orthopedics Surgery
- Urology Surgery
- Gynecological Surgery
- Ophthalmological Surgery
- Others
By End User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Clinics
- Others
The hardware component is expected to generate over US$ 2.4 billion by 2030. Surgical Navigation & Advanced Visualization dominates the product type segment with a 58% market share. In terms of technology, Extended Reality (ER) is the fastest-growing segment, while Urology Surgery is anticipated to exceed US$ 600 million in revenue by 2030. Gynecological Surgery holds the largest market share in applications. The hospital segment is witnessing the fastest growth amongst end-users.
Regional Overview
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- South America
North America leads the market, holding more than 40% of the market share, with expected revenue of US$ 1.42 billion by 2030. Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and South America also contribute significantly to the global market dynamics.
Competitive Landscape
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Augmedics Ltd.
- Brainlab AG
- Caresyntax Inc
- Centerline Biomedical
- DASH Analytics
- EchoPixel Inc.
- FundamentalVR
- Medtronic plc
- Mimic Technologies, Inc.
- Novadaq Technologies Inc.
- Osso VR Inc.
- Surgical Science Sweden AB
- VirtaMed AG
Collectively, these players hold a market share of nearly 19%. These companies play a crucial role in driving innovations and shaping the market landscape.
