Global Data Center Construction Project Analytics Report 2024: Track a Total Value of $510.7 Billion in the Pipeline

The report provides analysis based on the analyst's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.



The analyst is currently tracking a global pipeline of large-scale data center projects with a total value of $510.7 billion. The pipeline of projects includes all those with a value above $25 million, and at any stage from pre-planning through to execution.

The pipeline of projects is relatively evenly balanced, with 57% in the pre-execution and execution stages, and 43% in the early stages of pre-planning and planning. North America is the dominant region, with a data center project pipeline totalling $171.1 billion, of which $87.9 billion relates to projects already in execution.



Key Topics Covered:

Global Overview

The Americas

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South and South-East Asia, Australasia

North-East Asia

