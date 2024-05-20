Global $78.2 Bn Personal Hygiene Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028: What are the Growth Factors, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors?

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Personal Hygiene Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global personal hygiene sector was valued at $63.8 billion in 2023 and is forecast to record a CAGR of 4.2% during 2023-28, to reach $78.2 billion in 2028.

The Americas represented the largest region in the sector in 2023, with a value share of 41.5%, followed by Asia-Pacific with 27.8%. In 2023, soap was the largest category, accounting for 35.8% of overall global value sales, closely followed by anti-perspirants & deodorants at 35.5%. Among all the categories, anti-perspirants & deodorants is set to record the fastest value CAGR during 2023-28, at 4.7%.?



Provides an overview of current personal hygiene scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, distribution, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.



Due to growing health and wellness concerns among consumers, there has been an increase in demand for natural and plant-based ingredients in personal hygiene products. Consumers are looking for toxin-free ingredients and are avoiding harmful chemicals such as parabens, Sodium laureth sulfate, and sulfates. This has led manufacturers to formulate personal hygiene products using naturally sourced and safe ingredients. Consumers are increasingly opting for products that provide clear information. Therefore, brands are focusing on strengthening their communication on pack labels, to increase safety in product usage.

Scope

Sector overview: Provides an overview of the current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also provides a regional overview across five regions-Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting sector size, growth drivers, the latest developments, and future challenges for each region. This data includes both on-trade and off-trade data.

Change in consumption: Provides an overview of consumption changes in the overall cosmetics and toiletries (C&T) industry, including personal hygiene products, over 2018-28 at global and regional levels.

High-potential countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development, governance indicators, sociodemographic factors, and technological infrastructure.

Country and regional analysis: Provides a deep-dive analysis of 10 high-potential countries covering value growth during 2023-28, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends. It also includes regional analysis covering the future outlook for each region.

Competitive environment and brand shares: Provides an overview of the leading companies and brands at global and regional levels. Market shares of brands and private labels in each region are also detailed.

Reasons to Buy

Manufacturers and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region

The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Sector Overview

Current Scenario and Future Outlook

Global Personal Hygiene Sector Overview - What Are the Growth Factors, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors?

Regional Personal Hygiene Overview - What Are the Growth Factors, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors?

Key Challenges in the Global Personal Hygiene Sector

Shift in C&T Value Share Patterns

Change in Value Consumption Levels in the Overall C&T Industry, 2023-28

Reasons for Shift in Consumption Patterns

Identifying High-Potential Countries by Region

Analysis of 10 Countries on the Basis of Risk-Reward Analysis

(Market Assessment, Economic Development, Sociodemographic Factors, Governance Indicators, and Technological Infrastructure)

Country Deep Dive

High-Potential Country Analysis

Future Outlook

Competitive Environment

Leading Companies by Value - Global

Leading Companies and Brands Share Analysis - Global

Leading Companies and Brands Share Analysis by Region

Competitive Landscape - Market Analysis

Market Share of Private Labels

Private Labels' Share Analysis by Region

Private Labels' Share Analysis by Category

Key Distribution Channels

Share of Key Distribution Channels - Global and Regional Level

Key Packaging Formats

Growth Analysis by Key Pack Material and Pack Type

Growth Analysis by Closure Type and Primary Outer Type

Select Industry Metrics

Global Patent Filings

Global Job Analytics

Global Deals

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Unilever

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Procter & Gamble

Beiersdorf

Henkel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m6fbdc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.