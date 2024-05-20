Global Construction Market Size, Trends and Growth Forecasts Report 2024: Challenging Macroeconomic and Geopolitical Environment will See Growth Slow this Year - Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Market Size, Trends and Growth Forecasts by Regions and Countries, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a detailed analysis of the prospects for the global construction industry up to 2028.



The challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical environment will see growth in the global construction industry slow in 2024. Real global construction output is anticipated to grow by 1.6%, having grown by 4.1% in 2023. Although the slowdown is being felt across many markets, growth in advanced economies is expected to be more impacted - with growth in 2024 falling by 1%, driven by lower output in Western Europe.

In comparison, growth in emerging markets will remain positive, at 3.3%, with South Asia posting the highest grow (6.0%) of any region globally. China's real construction output will grow by 4% in 2024. Given the country's dominance across the global construction market, global real construction output growth excluding China will be flat at 0.4%.



Scope

An overview of the outlook for the global construction industry to 2028.

Analysis of the outlook for the construction industry in major global regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia, South-East Asia, North-East Asia, Australasia, the Middle East and North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

A comprehensive benchmarking of 91 leading construction markets according to construction market value and growth

Analysis of the latest data on construction output trends in key markets.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Global Outlook



2 Regional Outlook: US and Canada

2.1 Overview

2.2 Key Updates

3 Regional Outlook: Latin America

3.1 Overview

3.2 Key Updates

4 Regional Outlook: Western Europe

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Updates

5 Regional Outlook: Eastern Europe & Central Asia

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Updates

6 Regional Outlook: South-East Asia

6.1 Overview

6.2 Key Updates

7 Regional Outlook: South Asia

7.1 Overview

7.2 Key Updates

8 Regional Outlook: Australasia

8.1 Overview

8.2 Key Updates

9 Regional Outlook: North-East Asia

9.1 Overview

9.2 Key Updates

10 Regional Outlook: Middle East and North Africa

10.1 Overview

10.2 Key Updates

11 Regional Outlook: Sub-Saharan Africa

