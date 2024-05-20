Global Insoluble Sulfur Market Forecast to Reach $1.34 Billion by 2030 - Top 5 Players Oriental Carbon & Chemical, Flexsys, Henan Kailun Chemical, Leader Technologies, LIONS INDUSTRIES Account for ~55% Share

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Insoluble Sulfur Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global insoluble sulfur market, valued at US$ 875.84 million in 2022, is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating a rise to US$ 1.34 billion by 2030. This growth reflects a CAGR of 5.64%. In terms of volume, the market accounted for 519,014.23 metric tons in 2022.



The market's growth is predominantly driven by the increasing number of on-road vehicles and the rising demand for insoluble sulfur across various applications. Insoluble sulfur is integral in enhancing the durability and performance of rubber products, making it crucial in tire manufacturing and other rubber-based industries. However, the market faces challenges due to the volatility in raw material prices, which could affect production costs and market stability.





The market is segmented into categories, grades, and applications. The report also provides valuable insights into the EXIM data of rubber, highlighting the top exporters and importers of rubber globally, which is critical in understanding market trends and opportunities.



By Category

Organic

Inorganic

By Grade

Regular Grades

High Stability Grades

Special Grades

By Application

Tire Manufacturing

Footwear

Rubber Pipe

Cable And Wire Insulating Materials

Latex

Rubber Belt

Others

The inorganic segment dominates with over 70% market share, while the regular grades are expected to surpass US$ 600 million in revenue by 2025. The tire manufacturing application holds significant growth potential, with an opportunity of over US$ 350 million during 2023-2030. Other applications include footwear, rubber pipe, cable & wire insulating materials, latex, and rubber belts.



Regional Overview

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Asia Pacific leads the market, holding the largest share of approximately 40%. This dominance is attributed to the region's expanding automotive and manufacturing sectors. Other key regions include North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America, each contributing to the global market dynamics.



Companies Profiled



The market is characterized by the presence of leading players, with the top five companies accounting for about 55% of the market share. These include Oriental Carbon & Chemical Ltd, Flexsys, Henan Kailun Chemical Co., Ltd., Leader Technologies Co., Ltd, and others. These companies play a pivotal role in market developments through strategic initiatives and innovations.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Oriental Carbon & Chemical Ltd

Flexsys

Henan Kailun Chemical Co. Ltd.

Leader Technologies Co. Ltd

LIONS INDUSTRIES, s.r.o.

Luoyang Sunrise Industrial

Nynas AB

Sennics Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Shangyi Chemical Technology Co. Ltd.

Shikoku Chemicals Corporation

Weifang Jiahong Chemical Co. Ltd.

China Sunsine Chemical Holdings

Willing New Materials Technology Co. Ltd.

Shandong Yanggu Huatai Chemical Co. Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Company

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 234 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $875.84 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6%

