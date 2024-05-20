Global Combine Harvester Markets, 2023-2024 & 2030 with Deere & Co, Kubota, Mahindra & Mahindra, and CLAAS Dominating the $64.94 Billion Industry

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Combine Harvester Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global combine harvester market, valued at US$ 49.33 Bn in 2023, is projected to reach US$ 64.94 Bn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.12%. In 2023, the market volume stood at 257,649 units, highlighting the significant demand for these agricultural machines.

The market is primarily driven by the increasing need for technologically advanced farm equipment and growing government support for agricultural mechanization. These factors contribute to enhanced efficiency and productivity in farming operations. However, the overall cost of manufacturing farm equipment and stringent government regulations pose challenges to the market's growth.

Self-propelled combine harvesters are expected to dominate the market, surpassing US$ 30 Bn in revenue by 2028. In terms of mechanism, hydraulic combines hold over 55% of the market share in 2023. The fastest-growing power segment is the 150-300 HP category, with a projected growth rate of over 4.9%. The Class 3-4 segment is anticipated to cross US$ 25,000 Mn in revenue by 2027, while wheat as a crop type constitutes nearly 40% of the market share in 2023.

Asia Pacific leads the market, accounting for over 85% of the market share in 2023, with revenues around US$ 43 Bn. This dominance is due to the significant agricultural activities and mechanization in countries like China and India. North America and Europe also contribute notably to the market, with the USA, Canada, Germany, and France being key contributors.

The market is characterized by the presence of key players like Deere & Company, Kubota Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, and CLAAS KGaA mbH, collectively holding a market share of approximately 66%. These companies, along with others like YANMAR Co., Ltd. and SDF S.p.A., play a significant role in the market dynamics through their product offerings and technological advancements.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 279 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $49.33 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $64.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1%

Report Insights:

The market is expected to reach US$ 64.94 Bn by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.12%.

Key drivers include the need for advanced farm equipment and governmental support.

Asia Pacific dominates the market, led by China and India.

Key players include Deere & Company, Kubota Corporation, and others.

Global Combine Harvester Market Overview

Industry Value Chain Analysis

Material Provider

Technology Integration

Distribution

End User

Industry Outlook

Overview of Combine Harvester Market

Technology Development

Factors affecting consumers for adoption of combine harvester

High Labor Cost in Agriculture as a percentage, 2018

Utilization of Agricultural Harvester Machineries

PESTLE Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Dynamics and Trends

Growth Drivers

Restraints

Challenges

Key Trends

COVID-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend

Market Growth and Outlook

Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2017 - 2030

Market Volume Estimates and Forecast ('000 Units), 2017 - 2030

Price Trend Analysis, By Mechanism

Competition Dashboard

Market Concentration Rate

Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2020

Competitor Mapping

Company Profiles

Deere & Company

Kubota Corporation

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

CLAAS KGaA mbH

KS Group

YANMAR Co., Ltd.

Preet Group

SDF S.p.A.

Hind Agro Industries

Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited

Kartar Agro Industries

Massey Ferguson

LOVOL

New Holland

Segment Overview:

By Type

Self-propelled

Tractor-pulled Combine

PTO-powered Combine

By Mechanism

Hydraulic

Hybrid

By Power

Below 150 HP

150-300 HP

300-450 HP

450-550 HP

Above 550 HP

By Class

Class 1-2

Class 3-4

Class 5-6

Class 7

By Grain Tank Size

< 250 bu

250-350 bu

> 350 bu

By Crop Type

Wheat

Rice

Corn

Others

