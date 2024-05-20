Germany Travel Insurance Market to Register 30.5% CAGR During 2023-2030 - €348M.58 Opportunity Analysis by Risk Coverage, Trip Type, Insurance Type, Distribution Channel and End-user

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Travel Insurance Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Germany's travel insurance market is on a stellar growth trajectory, with its value projected to soar from €61.34 million in 2023 to a staggering €384.58 million by 2030, at an impressive CAGR of 30.49%. This significant growth underscores the increasing reliance on travel insurance in the context of Germany's flourishing tourism sector.



The market's remarkable expansion is largely driven by the rapid growth of the tourism sector and the German government's initiatives and national tourism strategy. These factors are pivotal in boosting travel insurance adoption among various segments. However, the market faces challenges due to the politically sensitive nature of the travel and tourism industry, which can impact travel trends and insurance uptake.





The market is segmented based on risk coverage, trip type, insurance type, distribution channel, and end-user.



By Risk Coverage

Smooth Transit Covers Trip Cancellations Common Carrier Delay Delay of Checked-In Baggage

Flexible Trip Loss of Passport Emergency Cash Emergency Trip Extension Trip Abandonment Personal Liability & Bail Bond

Others (Emergency Exit)

By Trip Type

Comprehensive Travel

Student Travel

Leisure Travel

By Type

Individual Insurance Single Trip Insurance Multi Trip Insurance

Group Insurance Single Trip Insurance Multi Trip Insurance



By Distribution Channel

Insurance Intermediaries

Insurance Companies

Banks

Insurance Brokers

Insurance Aggregators

By End User

Students

Senior Citizens

Others

The flexible trip segment, encompassing various covers like loss of passport and emergency cash, dominates with over 55% market share in 2023. Comprehensive travel by trip type is showcasing growth, with an opportunity of more than €210 million during 2024-2030. Individual insurance is growing fastest, at over 31% CAGR. By distribution channel, insurance intermediaries lead the market with over 30% share in 2023. Among end-users, travelers dominate the market in terms of revenue in 2023, with more than €45 million.



Competitive Landscape

Major players collectively hold nearly 67% of the market share.A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Allianz Travel

AXA SA

Tata AIG

SocGen

American Express Company

American International Group

Berkshire Hathway Travel

Generali Global Assistance (CSA Travel Protection)

FWD Group Limited

Hanse Merkur

Signal Iduna

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (€) in 2023 €61.34 Million Forecasted Market Value (€) by 2030 €384.58 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 30.4%

