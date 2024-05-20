United States Platelet Rich Plasma Industry Research 2024-2032: Increasing Healthcare Expenditures Fuel Growth of PRP-Based Procedures, Non-Invasive Medical Procedures Drive PRP Therapy Demand

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Platelet Rich Plasma Market Report by Product Type, Origin, Application, End User, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States platelet rich plasma market size reached US$ 249.6 Million in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 546.2 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.09% during 2023-2032.



The rising prevalence of chronic tendon injuries in vital organs is currently bolstering the demand for PRP-based therapies in the US. Furthermore, increasing adoption of effective therapies for treating muscle and acute ligament tearing, arthritis, fractures, orthopedic impairments, etc., is also propelling the market growth.

In line with this, the growing awareness towards numerous benefits of PRP treatment in preventing inflammation, encouraging new cartilage formulation, and inducing natural lubrication fluid production, is further augmenting the product demand in the country.



Moreover, the rising deployment of advanced healthcare facilities for sports clubs and teams is also catalyzing the adoption of PRP-based therapies for treating common injuries in athletes, such as lumbar spine disc pain, rotator cuff injuries, shoulder pain and instability, tennis/golfer's elbow, etc. Apart from this, the expanding cosmetic surgery sector in the United States is further driving the utilization of PRP-based procedures for improving facial shape and volume.

In the coming years, the increasing healthcare expenditures along with the rising demand for non-invasive medical procedures will continue to spur the demand for PRP-based therapies in the United States.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $249.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $546.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered United States



Companies Featured

Arteriocyte Medical Systems Inc. (Isto Technologies II LLC)

Arthrex Inc.

Depuy Synthes Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Dr Prp USA LLC

EmCyte Corporation

Exactech Inc.

Glofinn America LLC (Glofinn Co. Ltd.)

Regen Lab USA LLC

Stryker Corporation

Terumo BCT Inc. (Terumo Corporation)

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Product Type:

Pure Platelet-Rich Plasma (P-PRP)

Leukocyte- and Platelet-Rich Plasma (LPRP)

Leukocyte- and Platelet-Rich Fibrin (L-PRF)

Pure Platelet-Rich Fibrin (P-PRF)

Breakup by Origin:

Autologous PRP

Homologous PRP

Allogeneic PRP

Breakup by Application:

Orthopedics

Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology

Neurosurgery

General Surgery

Cardiothoracic Surgery

Urology

Ophthalmology

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Institutes

Others

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

