DTE Energy’s ground-breaking energy efficiency academy grows talent pipeline program in Detroit and expands to Grand Rapids

Detroit, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Demetria Tucker, transitioning into the clean energy career field was a leap of faith. She hoped to secure a better-paying job to support herself and her family, with future growth opportunities and advanced training, so she joined DTE’s Energy Efficiency Academy. In June of last year, Demetria graduated from the Academy and moved into a career earning wages that double the state’s average.

“The first day of the program was the most memorable for me, I was nervous and honestly didn’t know if I would enjoy stepping into this new field," said Tucker, graduate, Energy Efficiency Academy. “By the end of the day, I knew that I was in for something extraordinary. “All of my doubt was gone once I was certified and employed shortly after, making a reasonable wage to support my family.”

Building on the success of the Academy’s first year, DTE announced the continuation and expansion of its Energy Efficiency Academy with larger cohorts in Detroit and a new, advanced training targeting interested participants working in the clean energy industry to start this August in the Grand Rapids area.

The Energy Efficiency Academy is DTE’s latest workforce development program, established in partnership with Walker-Miller Energy Services to directly respond to the growing demand for energy-efficient home repairs in Detroit, while also building a local workforce that will benefit the community. The spring cohort kicked off late last month, with the intention of increasing reach and driving impact within communities facing the highest energy burdens.

In its inaugural year, participants achieved a 94% average pass rate across three key certifications including Building Science, Building Analyst and Healthy Home Evaluator professional certifications. Seventy-five percent of the 2023 program participants have secured full-time employment with wages up to $30 per hour (nearly $20 above the state’s minimum wage and above the national average).

“Providing well-paid opportunities to address the labor demand and energy-efficient home repairs in Detroit ultimately empowers our customers to save more energy while fostering thriving communities,” said Angela Wojtowicz, vice president – Business Planning and Development, DTE Energy. “Continuing our partnership with Walker-Miller Energy Services is a testament to the importance of building a sustainable talent pipeline that meets the demands of Detroit’s housing stock.”

DTE was ranked a Top 5 Utility by the American Counsel for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE) for its leadership in energy equity and designing energy efficiency programs that support underserved communities. The Energy Efficiency Academy is the latest in several workforce development programs DTE has partnered on to attract new talent in the clean energy industry including:

Detroit-based Tree-Trimming Academy (TTA) and Parnell Prison Tree-Trim Training

Detroit Summer Youth Internship Program

Power and Trades Pathways Program with Henry Ford College

For more information about the Energy Efficiency Academy, visit empoweringmichigan.com/EEAcademy. To learn more about DTE’s energy-saving programs, visit dteeenrgy.com/saveenergy.

