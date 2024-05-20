Third-Party Logistics Market Report 2024: Global Trends, Forecasts and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring BDP International, Burris, C.H. Robinson, CEVA, DSV, DB Schenker, FedEx

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Third-Party Logistics Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Third-Party Logistics market is expected to reach an estimated $2.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2030.

The future of the global Third-Party Logistics market looks promising with opportunities in the manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and automotive markets. The major drivers for this market are increasing complexities in global supply chains, growing emphasis on cost optimization and supply chain efficiency by businesses, and rise in e-commerce sector.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies Third-Party Logistics companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Third-Party Logistics Market Insights

Domestic transportation management will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to growing trade movement from the unloading docks to the warehouse, rising fuel surcharges, rising carrier rates, and an increase in cross-docking services.

Manufacturing will remain the largest segment due to rising preference for Third-Party Logistics in this sector given to its lower costs for transportation, supply chain transparency, inventory control, and vendor management.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to expanding gateways and corridors for transregional trade in the region.

Features of the Global Third-Party Logistics Market

Market Size Estimates: Third-Party Logistics market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Third-Party Logistics market size by service, transport, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Third-Party Logistics market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different services, transports, end uses, and regions for the Third-Party Logistics market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the Third-Party Logistics market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Global Third-Party Logistics Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Third-Party Logistics Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Third-Party Logistics Market by Service

3.3.1: Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)/Freight Forwarding

3.3.2: Domestic Transportation Management (DTM)

3.3.3: International Transportation Management (ITM)

3.3.4: Warehousing & Distribution (W&D)

3.3.5: Value Added Logistics Services (VALs)

3.4: Global Third-Party Logistics Market by Transport

3.4.1: Roadways

3.4.2: Railways

3.4.3: Waterways

3.4.4: Airways

3.5: Global Third-Party Logistics Market by End Use

3.5.1: Manufacturing

3.5.2: Retail

3.5.3: Healthcare

3.5.4: Automotive

3.5.5: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Third-Party Logistics Market by Region

4.2: North American Third-Party Logistics Market

4.2.1: North American Third-Party Logistics Market by Service: Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)/Freight Forwarding, Domestic Transportation Management (DTM), International Transportation Management (ITM), Warehousing & Distribution (W&D), and Value Added Logistics Services (VALs)

4.2.2: North American Third-Party Logistics Market by End Use: Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive, and Others

4.3: European Third-Party Logistics Market

4.3.1: European Third-Party Logistics Market by Service: Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)/Freight Forwarding, Domestic Transportation Management (DTM), International Transportation Management (ITM), Warehousing & Distribution (W&D), and Value Added Logistics Services (VALs)

4.3.2: European Third-Party Logistics Market by End Use: Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive, and Others

4.4: APAC Third-Party Logistics Market

4.4.1: APAC Third-Party Logistics Market by Service: Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)/Freight Forwarding, Domestic Transportation Management (DTM), International Transportation Management (ITM), Warehousing & Distribution (W&D), and Value Added Logistics Services (VALs)

4.4.2: APAC Third-Party Logistics Market by End Use: Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive, and Others

4.5: ROW Third-Party Logistics Market

4.5.1: ROW Third-Party Logistics Market by Service: Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)/Freight Forwarding, Domestic Transportation Management (DTM), International Transportation Management (ITM), Warehousing & Distribution (W&D), and Value Added Logistics Services (VALs)

4.5.2: ROW Third-Party Logistics Market by End Use: Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Third-Party Logistics Market by Service

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Third-Party Logistics Market by Transport

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Third-Party Logistics Market by End Use

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Third-Party Logistics Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Third-Party Logistics Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Third-Party Logistics Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Third-Party Logistics Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: BDP International

7.2: Burris Logistics

7.3: C.H. Robinson Worldwide

7.4: CEVA Logistics

7.5: DSV

7.6: DB Schenker Logistics

7.7: FedEx

7.8: J.B. Hunt Transport

7.9: Kuehne + Nagel

7.10: Nippon Express

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xbu0mp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.