5G System Integration Market Report 2024: Global Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring Huawei, Atos Syntel, ALTRAN, IBM, Capgemini, CA Technologies, and Cisco

The global 5G system integration market is expected to reach an estimated $46.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 27.1% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global 5G system integration market looks promising with opportunities in the energy & utility, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, IT & Telecom, and BFSI markets. The major drivers for this market are large-scale implementation of cutting-edge network infrastructure in businesses, which will provide 5G services that are superior and incredibly fast, growing need for cloud-based applications to be integrated with 5G networks, and rising IoT device usage across numerous industries and the increasing need for high-speed internet access.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies 5G system integration companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

5G System Integration Market Insights

Infrastructure integration will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because of greater requirement to combine state-of-the-art 5G network design with older or conventional network infrastructure, as well as, the services for building management, data center infrastructure management, and network integration are also included in infrastructure system integration packages.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing telecom infrastructure investments and the increasing use of advanced technology in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

Features of the Global 5G System Integration Market

Market Size Estimates: 5G system integration market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: 5G system integration market size by service, end use industry, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: 5G system integration market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different service, end use industry, application, and regions for the 5G system integration market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the 5G system integration market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global 5G System Integration Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global 5G System Integration Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global 5G System Integration Market by Service

3.3.1: Infrastructure Integration

3.3.2: Consulting

3.3.3: Application Integration

3.4: Global 5G System Integration Market by End Use Industry

3.4.1: Energy & Utility

3.4.2: Retail

3.4.3: Manufacturing

3.4.4: Healthcare

3.4.5: Media & Entertainment

3.4.6: Transportation & Logistics

3.4.7: IT & Telecom

3.4.8: BFSI

3.4.9: Others

3.5: Global 5G System Integration Market by Application

3.5.1: Collaborate Robot

3.5.2: Industrial Sensors

3.5.3: Logistics & Inventory Monitoring

3.5.4: Wireless Industry Camera

3.5.5: Home And Office Broadband

3.5.6: Gaming And Mobile Media

3.5.7: Remote Patient & Diagnosis Management

3.5.8: Intelligent Power Distribution Systems

3.5.9: P2p Transfers



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global 5G System Integration Market by Region

4.2: North American 5G System Integration Market

4.2.1: North American 5G System Integration Market by End Use Industry: Energy & Utility, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom, BFSI, and Others

4.3: European 5G System Integration Market

4.3.1: European 5G System Integration Market by Service: Infrastructure Integration, Consulting, and Application Integration

4.3.2: European 5G System Integration Market by End Use Industry: Energy & Utility, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom, BFSI, and Others

4.4: APAC 5G System Integration Market

4.4.1: APAC 5G System Integration Market by Service: Infrastructure Integration, Consulting, and Application Integration

4.4.2: APAC 5G System Integration Market by End Use Industry: Energy & Utility, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom, BFSI, and Others

4.5: ROW 5G System Integration Market

4.5.1: ROW 5G System Integration Market by Service: Infrastructure Integration, Consulting, and Application Integration

4.5.2: ROW 5G System Integration Market by End Use Industry: Energy & Utility, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom, BFSI, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global 5G System Integration Market by Service

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global 5G System Integration Market by End Use Industry

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global 5G System Integration Market by Application

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global 5G System Integration Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global 5G System Integration Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global 5G System Integration Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global 5G System Integration Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Huawei Technologies

7.2: Atos Syntel

7.3: ALTRAN

7.4: IBM Corporation

7.5: Capgemini

7.6: CA Technologies

7.7: Cisco Systems

7.8: Tech Mahindra

7.9: Cognizant

7.10: Keysight Technologies



