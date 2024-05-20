Diabetic Footwear Markets in North America and Europe, Forecast to 2031: A $7.44 Billion Opportunity with High Costs Hindering Further Growth

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America & Europe Diabetic Footwear Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America & Europe Diabetic Footwear Market, valued at US$ 4.12 billion in 2022, is anticipated to reach US$ 7.44 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.09%. The volume of the market stood at 82.38 million units in 2022, underscoring the significant demand for diabetic footwear in these regions.



The market's growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes, necessitating specialized footwear to prevent foot-related complications. However, the high cost associated with diabetic footwear and foot ulcer treatment challenges market expansion.





Market Segmentation Analysis



The market is segmented into types such as shoes, slippers, sandals, and socks, with shoes leading in revenue generation. By end-user, women represent the largest segment, while men and kids also contribute significantly. The distribution channels are bifurcated into offline and online, with offline channels expected to surpass US$ 4.1 billion by 2031.



By Type

Slippers

Sandals

Shoes

Socks

By End-user

Men

Women

Kids

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Regional Overview



North America leads the market holding over 55% share, followed by Europe. Within Europe, countries like the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain are key contributors to the market.



By Region

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe



Competitive Landscape



Key players include Aetrex Worldwide Inc., Apis Footwear Company, DARCO Medical India, and others, collectively holding nearly 40% market share. These companies significantly influence market dynamics through their product offerings and innovations. A selection of other companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Dr. Brinsley

Dr. Comfort

Drew Shoe

Hochste Healthcare Private Limited

Medical Expo

Sun Medical

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 206 Forecast Period 2022-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $7.44 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7%

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jjwyvf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment