Diabetic Footwear Markets in North America and Europe, Forecast to 2031: A $7.44 Billion Opportunity with High Costs Hindering Further Growth

The North America & Europe Diabetic Footwear Market, valued at US$ 4.12 billion in 2022, is anticipated to reach US$ 7.44 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.09%. The volume of the market stood at 82.38 million units in 2022, underscoring the significant demand for diabetic footwear in these regions.
The market's growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes, necessitating specialized footwear to prevent foot-related complications. However, the high cost associated with diabetic footwear and foot ulcer treatment challenges market expansion.
Market Segmentation Analysis
The market is segmented into types such as shoes, slippers, sandals, and socks, with shoes leading in revenue generation. By end-user, women represent the largest segment, while men and kids also contribute significantly. The distribution channels are bifurcated into offline and online, with offline channels expected to surpass US$ 4.1 billion by 2031.
By Type
- Slippers
- Sandals
- Shoes
- Socks
By End-user
- Men
- Women
- Kids
By Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Regional Overview
North America leads the market holding over 55% share, followed by Europe. Within Europe, countries like the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain are key contributors to the market.
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Competitive Landscape
Key players include Aetrex Worldwide Inc., Apis Footwear Company, DARCO Medical India, and others, collectively holding nearly 40% market share. These companies significantly influence market dynamics through their product offerings and innovations. A selection of other companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Dr. Brinsley
- Dr. Comfort
- Drew Shoe
- Hochste Healthcare Private Limited
- Medical Expo
- Sun Medical
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|206
|Forecast Period
|2022-2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$4.12 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$7.44 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7%
