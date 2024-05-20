5G Antenna Analysis Report 2024: $33.8 Billion Market to Grow with a CAGR of 61.1% - Global Trends, Forecasts and Competitive Analysis to 2030

Dublin, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Antenna Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 5G antenna market is expected to reach an estimated $33.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 61.1% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global 5G antenna market looks promising with opportunities in the infrastructure, automotive, radar, satellite communications, and cellular communications markets. The major drivers for this market are rising interest in mobile networking, increase in the need for networks with fast connectivity, and growing need for iot and machine-to-machine networks.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies 5G antenna companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

5G Antenna Market Insights

Switched multi-beam will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to implementation for dynamically altering a beam's direction.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period because of large investment in the deployment of 5G, increasing expenditures to extend wireless technology's reach, as well as, growing smart antenna and multi-input multi-output (MIMO) antenna applications.

Features of the Global 5G Antenna Market

Market Size Estimates: 5G antenna market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: 5G antenna market size by type, product, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: 5G antenna market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, product, application, and regions for the 5G antenna market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the 5G antenna market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global 5G Antenna Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global 5G Antenna Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global 5G Antenna Market by Type

3.3.1: Adaptive Array

3.3.2: Switched Multi-beam

3.4: Global 5G Antenna Market by Product

3.4.1: Single Input Single Output

3.4.2: Multiple Input Multiple Output

3.4.3: Single Input Multiple Output

3.4.4: Multiple Input Single Output

3.5: Global 5G Antenna Market by Application

3.5.1: Infrastructure

3.5.2: Automotive

3.5.3: RADAR

3.5.4: Satellite Communications

3.5.5: Cellular Communications

3.5.6: Other



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global 5G Antenna Market by Region

4.2: North American 5G Antenna Market

4.2.1: North American 5G Antenna Market by Application: Infrastructure, Automotive, RADAR, Satellite Communications, Cellular Communications, and Other

4.3: European 5G Antenna Market

4.3.1: European 5G Antenna Market by Type: Adaptive Array and Switched Multi-beam

4.3.2: European 5G Antenna Market by Application: Infrastructure, Automotive, RADAR, Satellite Communications, Cellular Communications, and Other

4.4: APAC 5G Antenna Market

4.4.1: APAC 5G Antenna Market by Type: Adaptive Array and Switched Multi-beam

4.4.2: APAC 5G Antenna Market by Application: Infrastructure, Automotive, RADAR, Satellite Communications, Cellular Communications, and Other

4.5: ROW 5G Antenna Market

4.5.1: ROW 5G Antenna Market by Type: Adaptive Array and Switched Multi-beam

4.5.2: ROW 5G Antenna Market by Application: Infrastructure, Automotive, RADAR, Satellite Communications, Cellular Communications, and Other



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global 5G Antenna Market by Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global 5G Antenna Market by Product

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global 5G Antenna Market by Application

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global 5G Antenna Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global 5G Antenna Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global 5G Antenna Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global 5G Antenna Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Nokia

7.2: Huawei Technologies

7.3: Orange

7.4: Cobham Limited

7.5: Qualcomm Technologies

7.6: TE Connectivity

7.7: Telstra

7.8: T-Mobile

7.9: AT&T Intellectual Property

7.10: Telecom Italia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2lb5br

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.