Drone Nerds Strengthens its Enterprise Offerings Through Partnership with Sentera

Fort Lauderdale, FL, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds, a leading provider of drone technology solutions, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Sentera, specialized in high-resolution imagery for agriscience and crop production. This partnership brings together Drone Nerds' expertise with the advanced aerial imaging capabilities of the Sentera PHX drone and sensors, empowering businesses across various industries with unparalleled solutions.

"We are thrilled to partner with Sentera to bring their innovative drone technology to our customers," states Jeremy Schneiderman, CEO of Drone Nerds. "The integration of the Sentera PHX drone and sensors into our product portfolio significantly enhances our enterprise offerings, allowing businesses to access advanced aerial imaging solutions for agriculture and various other applications."

Seamless Integration: Sentera’s Advanced Sensors

The 6X multispectral and 6X Thermal are lightweight single-camera solutions that offer synchronized capture of radiometric-accurate multispectral, thermal and high-resolution RGB imagery. The 65R Sensor is the first high-resolution aerial RGB sensor in its class to deliver seamless drone integration without compromising image quality. With a sustained 3 Hz capture rate of 65-megapixel global shutter imagery, the 65R produces exceptional visual-band imagery.​

These sensors are equipped with an ample 512GB of high-speed internal solid-state storage, high capture rate, and gimbal stabilization, enabling longer flights, covering more area. Unmatched in their class, Sentera sensors provide outstanding value, ensuring optimal results for every project.

The Sentera PHX is a fixed-wing drone designed to revolutionize data collection and analysis in agriculture, construction, environmental monitoring, and infrastructure sectors. With remarkable features such as a maximum flight time of 59 minutes, a weight of 4.5 lbs, RTK capability, and coverage of 640 acres per hour, the PHX offers unparalleled efficiency and precision in aerial data capture.

“We are excited to join forces with Drone Nerds, allowing us to offer our products alongside a wide selection of drones that can integrate seamlessly with Sentera’s sensors. This partnership opens new avenues for bringing our innovative technology to customers across the Americas,” says Erik de Badts, Sensor Channel Sales Manager Europe and Latin America.

About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more.

About Sentera: Sentera is a leading innovator in drone sensor technology, dedicated to providing cutting-edge remote sensing solutions for various industries. Specializing in high-quality sensors, they are prioritizing precision, reliability, and performance in aerial data collection applications. Offering a diverse range of sensors, from advanced multispectral sensors to high-resolution cameras, Sentera delivers unparalleled accuracy and performance. Backed by industry expertise and a commitment to innovation, they empower clients in more than 45 countries to unlock new possibilities in data-driven decision-making. Visit https://www.sentera.com/hardware/ to learn more about their innovative sensor solutions.

