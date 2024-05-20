RIZON Truck Introduces New e18Mx and e18Lx Models and Enhanced Warranty for MY2025

Las Vegas, Nevada, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RIZON Truck, engineered and built by Daimler Truck Group, proudly announced the expansion of its Class 4 to 5 battery-electric cabover truck lineup with the introduction of two new models—the e18Mx and the e18Lx—during the 2024 Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo held at the Las Vegas Convention Center. These models offer enhanced payload capacities and innovative features tailored for urban and local deliveries.

The e18Mx and e18Lx offer upgraded payload capacity of 18,850 pounds, compared to 17,995 pounds for the current models. The new models are part of RIZON’s ongoing commitment to offer fleet operators more robust and efficient zero-emission vehicle options.

Alex Voets, General Manager of Velocity EV, stated, "The introduction of the e18Mx and e18Lx models with increased payload capacity isn't just about helping customers carry more cargo; it's about maximizing efficiency. With these new models, businesses can achieve higher efficiency by reducing the number of trips needed for local deliveries, ultimately saving on costs and enhancing their bottom line.”

RIZON Truck’s certified U.S. dealer partners are now accepting orders for the 2025 model year, which will come standard with an enhanced class-leading warranty package that now protects the powertrain and high voltage electrical equipment for 8 years/120,000 miles and the high voltage batteries for 8 years/185,000 miles. The announcement was complemented by an interactive display at ACT Expo, where attendees had hands-on access to RIZON’s zero-emission vehicles, including an e18M with a dump body from Valew and a bare chassis, as well as an opportunity to test drive an e18L box truck.

RIZON’s battery-electric cabover trucks are designed for local goods movement, urban deliveries, and refrigerated deliveries. They can be customized with different body options such as box trucks and stake beds, and feature a tight turning radius ideal for city driving. Advanced safety features like collision avoidance are standard. The trucks offer up to 160 miles on a single charge and support both Level 2 AC and DC fast charging, providing flexibility and efficiency in operations.

All RIZON models are eligible for California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP ) , which offers a base voucher of $60,000 per vehicle, further enhancing the accessibility and affordability of sustainable fleet solutions.

Velocity EV, the exclusive U.S. distributor for RIZON Truck, is building a comprehensive sales and service network across eight states including California, Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. For more information on RIZON Truck, please visit www.rizontruck.com .

ABOUT RIZON

Delve into the realm of Class 4-5 RIZON Trucks, a Daimler Truck brand, where modern design, functionality, and electric power converge to redefine the commercial trucking landscape. Discover the possibilities of sustainable hauling and its positive impact on the environment without compromising on performance. The smaller Class 4-5 vehicles present an excellent pathway to compliance with regulations due to the lower purchase price and easier, less expensive charging solutions. For more information www.rizontruck.com .

About Velocity EV

Velocity EV is a leading zero-emission truck distributor and exclusive U.S. distributor for Daimler Truck’s RIZON brand - a Class 4-5 battery-electric truck focused on urban delivery. Providing a comprehensive sales and service network, including authorized dealers covering a large geography, Velocity EV is focused on fleet operators that need an economically sensible medium-duty zero emission truck. Velocity EV is based in Whittier, California, and a subsidiary of Velocity Vehicle Group.

Attachment