Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) Investors – Nationally Ranked Investors’ Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Teladoc Health, Inc. (“Teladoc” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TDOC). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding the Company, including allegations that: (a) Teladoc continued to expand its marketing spend throughout 2023, despite public assurances that it would pull back its advertising spending; (b) increased marketing spend on BetterHelp deteriorated Teladoc’s revenue, with little return for that investment; (c) despite Teladoc’s acknowledgment that increased advertising spend would be marginally inefficient due to market saturation, it continued to grow its advertising spend in the BetterHelp business; and (d) despite public statements that there remained “a long runway” for BetterHelp membership growth, BetterHelp’s membership stagnated and then decreased in 2023, due to market saturation, largely due to BetterHelp’s own marketing.



If you bought Teladoc shares between November 2, 2022 and February 20, 2024, and suffered a significant loss on that investment

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is July 16, 2024.

