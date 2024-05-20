Summary of Baltic Horizon Fund webinar

On the 20th of May 2024, Baltic Horizon held an investor webinar where fund manager Tarmo Karotam introduced results of Q1 2024 report.

Baltic Horizon Fund would like to thank all participants. Webinar recording is available here. Presentation is available here.

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

