Serenity Shield Launches Global DePIN Network To Transform Data Storage

New Delhi, India, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serenity Shield, a fully decentralized multi-chain data storage solution, today announces the launch of its inaugural decentralized storage facility in Muscat, Oman. It will be the first facility of many to go live for testing across a global network of interconnected points at pivotal locations in India, Portugal, Netherlands, USA and Australia. As further access points activate over the coming months, the operation promises to liberate individuals and corporations from their current dependence on centralised cloud services for data storage.







The emergence of blockchain technology promised mass decentralization - granting individuals true ownership and control over not just their assets, but also their private information on things such as their social engagement, consumer behaviour and financial investments. But individuals currently have no autonomy over the privacy, security and monetization of their data - which is instead stored, managed, harvested and sold by multinational corporations.

With this robust infrastructure, Serenity Shield will allow individuals, businesses and government institutions to access a completely new form of data storage that gives redundancy, security and decentralisation by design. The vast array of global data centers will help to mitigate the centralised risks that currently threaten the widespread adoption of blockchain technology.

Venket Naga, CEO of Serenity Shield, explained:

“The self-custodial narrative of decentralization hasn’t been able to stand up amidst the continued dependence on centralised cloud services to store data. We’ve been focused on addressing this for a long time and are finally able to deploy a remarkable solution in getting our DePIN facilities off the ground. In building and launching these state-of-the-art physical facilities, we’re able to fully support a Web3 ecosystem beyond the outlining of conceptual plans in a whitepaper.”

Individuals who participate as node operators within the globally distributed network are set to benefit from incentive mechanisms such as token rewards and utility cost settlements. As the operations evolve, tokenised energy rewards will be distributed to users based on their specific locations and requirements, bringing an unparalleled aspect to a project of this kind with the convergence of DePIN and RWA.

The operation is also set to be funded through Green Hydrogen initiatives for renewable energy by governments across the selected locations, with the DePIN architecture already aligning with several sustainability initiatives.

With individuals set to be empowered with more personal autonomy over the way they manage their data, commercial blockchain projects will also be encouraged to contribute resources to the network and foster a collaborative ecosystem. Small and medium enterprises will experience advantages to supply chain management, data synchronization and content distribution; and governmental institutions will be able to better preserve public records and sensitive information.



Venket concluded:

“By embracing the values of Web 3.0 and building upon the foundations laid by Web 2.0, we are forging a path towards a fine-tuned decentralised, resilient, and inclusive digital future. We are in the middle of an exciting digital transformation where the paradigm is shifting from centralised to decentralised systems, redistributing power and control in unprecedented ways. At the forefront of this revolution stands the opportunity for an innovative Decentralised Physical Infrastructure Network to redefine how we conceive, construct, and manage physical infrastructure. It makes sense to start with the data.”





About Venket

Venket Naga is the CEO and one of Serenity Shield's strategic investors. With over 30 years of experience, Venket has played a key role in scaling companies to billions of dollars in revenues in India and the Middle East.

Venket's expertise spans software development, banking, and more. From setting up efficient structures for business functions to managing distribution, logistics, marketing, and finance, Venket brings a wealth of knowledge to the table.

Driven by a passion for results and excellence, Venket thrives in fast-paced environments and approaches challenges with a positive mindset. Committed to making a meaningful impact and fostering transformative growth, Venket is here to lead the way toward a secure and prosperous future.





