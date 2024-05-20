e360 Honored by CRN on the 2024 Women of the Channel List

CONCORD, Calif. and IRVINE, Calif., May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- e360, an award-winning enterprise technology partner committed to providing solutions that empower the modern enterprise, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Laura Peters, Senior Account Executive; Kathy Casdorph, Senior Director of Channel Partner Marketing; and Sarah Mergeanian, Director of Partnerships and Alliances to the 2024 Women of the Channel list.



Every year, CRN highlights women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose vision and leadership benefit the technology industry. “e360 is pleased to see Laura, Kathy, and Sarah recognized by CRN for the outstanding contributions they have made to our business,” said Mike Strohl, CEO, e360. “Each of these women brings to e360 a unique set of talents and strengths, and the impact they have had on our success and that of our partners and customers cannot be understated.”

The CRN 2024 Women of the Channel honorees are creative, strategic leaders committed to using their skills to innovate and drive success for their partners and customers. During the past year, Laura, Kathy, and Sarah have contributed significantly to e360’s efforts to expand its relationships with established and emerging partners across the IT channel, especially in healthcare, financial services, and the public sector, with an emphasis on security, cloud, AI, digital workspace, and modern infrastructure.

A trusted advisor to healthcare, financial services, entertainment, education, and public sector organizations, among many, across the U.S., e360 prioritizes the needs of its clients and provides an exceptional white-glove experience. As part of its commitment to client success, e360 organizes educational and networking events and value-based programs with its partners. These activities provide insights into partner solutions and address their current business challenges. e360's annual InnerCircle event is an example of this, fostering collaboration and exchange of best practices and enabling attendees to collectively tackle the complexities of the modern IT landscape in a collaborative “think tank” setting.

Additionally, in 2023, e360 demonstrated its commitment to community involvement by serving as a corporate sponsor and actively participating in the annual Advancing Women in Technology (AWIT) Gala. Laura Peters led as co-chair for the event's fundraiser, exemplifying e360’s dedication to supporting meaningful causes that align with its core business endeavors.

“These and the other partner and customer-facing activities we host throughout the year are incredibly important to our efforts to build trust and advocate for our customers by connecting them with the right strategic partners to address their business and technology challenges,” said Rob Schaeffer, President and Chief Revenue Officer, e360. “Thank you to Laura, Kathy, and Sarah for your dedication to our business and your many contributions to our success and that of our valued partners and customers.”

“It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel.”

The 2024 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, and online coverage will start May 13 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About e360

e360 is an award-winning technology partner committed to providing solutions that empower the modern workforce. For more than three decades, e360 has served as a trusted advisor to prominent healthcare, financial services, entertainment, education, and public sector organizations across the U.S., helping them meet their business goals through the delivery of critical technology, services, and solutions that support a thriving modern workforce and drive better business outcomes.

e360 holds many distinctions, including Premier Partner for Google Cloud in the Sell Engagement Model, Citrix Platinum Plus Partner, Cisco Gold Partner, Microsoft Solutions Partner, VMware by Broadcom Principal Partner, HPE Platinum Partner, NetApp Premium Partner, AWS Advanced, and Azure Managed Account Gold.

The e360 corporate headquarters is in Concord, Calif., with its public sector division located in Sacramento, Calif. e360 also has regional offices in Irvine, Calif. and San Diego, Calif., and Phoenix, Ariz. For more information, visit www.e360.com or call 1-877-368-4797 (877-ENTISYS).

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by over 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: X and LinkedIn

© 2024. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.