20 May 2024

Employee-elected Board member Berit Kjerulf has died

It is with great sadness that we inform that ROCKWOOL employee and Board member Berit Kjerulf and her husband have died in a fire at their home in Jutland over the weekend. Fellow employees elected Berit to represent them on the Board of Directors in 2022.

Berit had been employed at ROCKWOOL since 2005. She and her husband are survived by two adult children.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Thomas Kähler says, “Berit was a cherished member of the ROCKWOOL family, a highly valued employee, and hardworking member of the Board. It is difficult to describe the sense of sadness her passing creates. On behalf of the Board and all our colleagues, I extend our deepest sympathies to Berit’s children and other loved ones. We will naturally do all we can to support Berit’s family and our colleagues in the time ahead”.

We will inform regarding a successor to Berit on the Board in due time.

