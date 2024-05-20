FORVIA: Share Buyback Transaction Statement from 13 May 2024 to 17 May 2024

| Source: Forvia Forvia

Nanterre, 20 May 2024

Share Buyback Transaction Statement

From 13 May 2024 to 17 May 2024
(article 241-4, I of the Règlement Général of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and position-recommendation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers DOC-2017-04)

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer’s nameIssuer’s identifying codeTransaction dateIdentifying code of financial instrumentDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiresMarket (MIC code)
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8513/05/2024FR000012114719 50014,95 €XPAR
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8514/05/2024FR000012114719 50015,60 €XPAR
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8515/05/2024FR000012114719 50016,05 €XPAR
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8516/05/2024FR000012114719 50016,26 €XPAR
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8517/05/2024FR000012114719 50016,13 €XPAR

A detailed transaction-by-transaction presentation of this information is available on Forvia's website at the following address:

https://investors.forvia.com/en/investors/regulated-information/securities-transactions

Attachment


Attachments

FORVIA - Share Buyback Transactions Statement - Aggregated reporting from 13 May to 17 May 2024 (CP)