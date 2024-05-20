[Latest] Global Colorectal Cancer Market Size/Share Worth USD 30,095.9 Million by 2033 at a 3.4% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Colorectal Cancer Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type of Treatment (Surgery, Chemotherapy, Radiation Therapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Combination therapies), By Molecular Characteristics (Microsatellite stable (MSS), Microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H), RAS mutation status (KRAS, NRAS), BRAF mutation status, HER2 status), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Colorectal Cancer Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 21923.4 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 22,275.3 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 30,095.9 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 3.4% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Colorectal Cancer Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Incidence and Prevalence: Colorectal cancer is one of the most prevalent cancers worldwide, with its incidence increasing globally. Factors such as aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy dietary habits, and rising obesity rates contribute to the growing burden of colorectal cancer.

Advancements in Screening and Early Detection: The development and adoption of advanced screening methods such as colonoscopies, fecal occult blood tests (FOBT), fecal immunochemical tests (FIT), and genetic testing have improved early detection rates. Early detection allows for timely intervention and better treatment outcomes, thereby driving market growth.

Emergence of Targeted Therapies: The colorectal cancer market has witnessed significant advancements in targeted therapies, particularly for patients with specific molecular characteristics such as RAS or BRAF mutations. Drugs targeting these molecular alterations, such as EGFR inhibitors and BRAF inhibitors, have shown efficacy in subsets of patients, fueling market growth.

Immunotherapy Revolution: Immunotherapy, particularly immune checkpoint inhibitors targeting programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) or programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1), has transformed the treatment landscape for colorectal cancer. Checkpoint inhibitors have demonstrated promising results, especially in patients with microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) tumors, leading to increased adoption and market expansion.

Rising Healthcare Expenditure: Increased healthcare spending, especially in developed regions, supports investments in research and development efforts for new colorectal cancer treatments. Moreover, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, access to innovative therapies, and reimbursement policies contribute to market growth.

Strategic Collaborations and Partnerships: Collaboration among pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and research organizations fosters innovation and accelerates the development of novel therapies and diagnostic tools. Partnerships facilitate the sharing of resources, expertise, and technology, driving the colorectal cancer market forward.

Focus on Personalized Medicine: With an increasing understanding of the molecular mechanisms driving colorectal cancer, there’s a growing emphasis on personalized medicine approaches. Biomarker-based testing helps identify patients who are likely to benefit from specific treatments, leading to more targeted and effective therapies.

Colorectal Cancer Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2022, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. received regulatory approval from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) for the anti-HER2 monoclonal antibodies Perjeta and Herceptin, expanding their indications to include advanced or recurrent HER2-positive colon or rectal cancer not suitable for curative resection after chemotherapy.

In 2022, Seagen’s partnership with Pfizer’s Array BioPharma involves the manufacture, development, and sale of Tukysa, a medication for breast and colorectal cancer. This collaboration strengthens Seagen’s position in the oncology market and expands treatment options for cancer patients.

Colorectal Cancer Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Colorectal Cancer Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Delayed Diagnosis and Treatment: During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, many healthcare systems prioritized resources for managing COVID-19 patients, leading to disruptions in routine screenings, diagnostic procedures, and treatment services for colorectal cancer. This delay in diagnosis and treatment initiation could result in more advanced stages of cancer at presentation, potentially impacting patient outcomes.

Supply Chain Disruptions and Clinical Trials: Supply chain disruptions and restrictions on non-essential activities hindered the conduct of clinical trials and the availability of investigational drugs for colorectal cancer. Delays in patient enrollment, protocol deviations, and interruptions in trial procedures affected the advancement of novel therapies and research efforts in the field.

Resumption of Screening and Diagnostic Services: As COVID-19 vaccination rates increase and healthcare systems stabilize, there’s a concerted effort to resume routine colorectal cancer screenings, diagnostic procedures, and treatment services. Health authorities and medical organizations are promoting awareness campaigns to encourage individuals to prioritize preventive screenings and seek medical attention for concerning symptoms.

Telemedicine and Remote Monitoring: The adoption of telemedicine and remote monitoring technologies surged during the pandemic to facilitate virtual consultations, follow-up appointments, and patient monitoring. Incorporating telehealth into colorectal cancer care allows for continuity of care while minimizing the risk of exposure to infectious agents.

Catch-Up Screening and Outreach Programs: Healthcare providers are implementing catch-up screening initiatives and outreach programs to target populations who missed or postponed colorectal cancer screenings due to the pandemic. Collaborative efforts between healthcare organizations, community centers, and advocacy groups aim to increase screening uptake, particularly among underserved and vulnerable populations.

Investment in Research and Innovation: Despite the disruptions caused by COVID-19, investment in colorectal cancer research and innovation remains crucial for advancing treatment options and improving patient outcomes. Pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and research organizations continue to pursue novel therapeutic strategies, biomarker discovery, and precision medicine approaches to address unmet needs in colorectal cancer care.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Colorectal Cancer Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Colorectal Cancer Market – Regional Analysis

The Colorectal Cancer Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, trends in the colorectal cancer market include the widespread adoption of advanced screening techniques such as colonoscopies and faecal immunochemical tests (FIT), increased utilization of targeted therapies and immunotherapy in treatment regimens, and emphasis on precision medicine approaches for patient stratification and personalized treatment plans.

Europe: In Europe, trends in the colorectal cancer market encompass efforts to improve screening participation rates through organized screening programs and public awareness campaigns, expansion of multidisciplinary care teams to optimize treatment outcomes, and implementation of value-based healthcare models to ensure cost-effective delivery of colorectal cancer services.

Asia-Pacific: In the Asia-Pacific region, trends in the colorectal cancer market include rising incidence rates due to lifestyle changes and population aging, adoption of innovative diagnostic technologies such as liquid biopsies and molecular profiling assays, and expansion of access to affordable treatment options through government-sponsored healthcare initiatives and collaborations with international organizations.

LAMEA: In the LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) region, trends in the colorectal cancer market encompass efforts to address disparities in healthcare access and quality of care through infrastructure development and capacity-building initiatives, increasing emphasis on early detection and screening programs, and integration of palliative care services to improve quality of life for patients with advanced disease.

List of the prominent players in the Colorectal Cancer Market:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Merck & Co. Inc.

Bayer AG

Amgen Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Novartis International AG

AstraZeneca PLC

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

AbbVie Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

Johnson & Johnson

Others

The Colorectal Cancer Market is segmented as follows:

By Type of Treatment

Surgery

Chemotherapy

Radiation Therapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

Combination therapies

By Molecular Characteristics

Microsatellite stable (MSS)

Microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H)

RAS mutation status (KRAS, NRAS)

BRAF mutation status

HER2 status

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

