Inwood Grove Estate, in one of Dallas' premier neighborhoods, Preston Hollow, to be Offered at Auction June 4-6 with Supreme Auctions

DALLAS, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A respite from the world, Inwood Grove Estate is an exceptional home located in the coveted Preston Hollow community, just north of downtown Dallas, Texas. A residential showpiece for the discerning homeowner who seeks a distinctive custom home, this gated property will be offered at auction June 4-6, 2024, with Supreme Auctions in cooperation with co-listing agents Claudia Habibi and Dawn Lawrence of eXp Realty LLC.

The home has 5 bedrooms, a media/game room, a craft room, a peaceful outdoor oasis surrounded by lush manicured gardens, a resort style pool and gazebos. There is a guest house with one bedroom, a full kitchen, a bathroom, sauna and fitness room.

“This home is incomparable within the highly sought after Preston Hollow community,” said Jennie Heal, CEO of Supreme Auctions. “Many residences in this community are on less than half an acre, but Inwood Grove Estate is a rare find on an acre plus. The home’s close proximity to shopping, fine dining, Dallas Love Field Airport and downtown make work, life and leisure seamless.”

Built with the finest materials and impeccable attention to detail, exemplifying superior craftsmanship, the estate is custom designed with beautiful marble and imported hardwood floors. Many of the custom features were curated by artisans in Mexico and shipped on site during the construction.

Multiple living areas offer endless opportunities for entertaining or relaxing. A formal dining room overlooks the grand entryway and an office makes for a quiet work space retreat. The primary suite is conveniently located on the first floor and offers two ensuite bathrooms - one with a steam shower and the other one with a garden soaking tub. Each has its own custom closet.

“After extensive research, it became clear that selling our family home through an auction process offered several advantages over the traditional local real estate model,” said the home’s current owner. “I chose to align the property with Supreme Auctions due to their proven track record and experience in the marketing and selling of high-end residential luxury real estate, especially one-of-a-kind homes such as this one.”

Defining upscale luxury living in the desired Preston Hollow community, Inwood Grove Estate will be sold at an auction June 4-6, 2024. To learn more, and register to bid, please contact Supreme Auctions at (866) 929-2243 or visit SupremeAuctions.com

