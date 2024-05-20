Blooming With DUOMAI in 2024: A Decade-Long Journey in Affiliate Excellence

Hangzhou, China, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -Expansive Experience and Diverse Brand Partnerships

Since its inception in 2010, duomai.com has emerged as a seasoned player in the affiliate marketing realm, boasting over 13 years of unparalleled experience. During this period, DUOMAI has curated a diverse portfolio, nurturing partnerships with over 2,000 brands across sectors such as luxury goods, beauty, maternity and baby products, sports, and apparel. The agency's unique strength lies in its bespoke affiliate marketing strategies, evidenced by collaborations with industry giants like Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Chewy, Ulta Beauty, Reformation, and Ashley Homestore.





-Global Reach and Media Network

DUOMAI's success is rooted in its expansive global outreach, particularly in the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Asia-Pacific region. The agency's extensive network encompasses over 600,000 premium media outlets, including content websites, bloggers, and influencer WeChat communities. With a robust network of more than 150,000 bloggers and 200 Creators within DUOMAI's MCN agency, the agency's collaborations extend globally, engaging with rebate sites critical for driving sales growth.

-Advanced Technology and Data Analytics

At the heart of DUOMAI's operations is its cutting-edge technical team, offering comprehensive services to brand partners. This includes sophisticated order tracking systems, robust fraud prevention mechanisms, and extensive technical support. The BI team at DUOMAI delves deep into brand insights, utilizing proprietary big data analysis tools, REMAI DATA and CRM data systems, for enhanced marketing efforts. These tools provide invaluable insights for real-time monitoring and analysis of creator content, aligning with brand standards and mitigating fraudulent activities effectively.

-DUOMAI’s Specialist Affiliate Team: Diversified Expertise Fueling Brand Growth

-Tailored Performance Marketing and ROI Optimization

DUOMAI excels in tailored performance marketing and ROI optimization, marrying industry expertise with a nuanced understanding of market dynamics. By analyzing performance metrics and consumer insights, DUOMAI refines marketing efforts to surpass the unique requirements of each brand. The agency's commitment to transparency and continual campaign optimization ensures productive partnerships, driving conversions, increasing revenue, and fostering sustained growth in a dynamic digital landscape.

-In 2024, DUOMAI Continues to Lead the Affiliate Marketing Landscape

As we step into 2024, DUOMAI remains a trailblazer in affiliate marketing, leveraging its wealth of experience and innovative approaches to propel global traffic and cultivate enduring success for brands worldwide.

support@duomai.com

https://www.duomai.com

