Global Wood Chipper Market Is Expected to Reach USD 425.16 Million By 2033

Newark, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global wood chipper market is expected to grow from USD 303.45 Million in 2023 to USD 425.16 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 3.43% during the forecast period 2023-2033.



There is a growing demand for wood chippers in many industries like landscaping, agriculture, and energy production, propelling the market's growth. Moreover, there is a growing trend of sustainable practices and a focus on decreasing waste, fueling the market's growth. These chips from the wood chippers can be used for several purposes, such as landscaping, composting, or energy production.



Scope of Wood Chipper Market



Report Coverage Details CAGR 3.43% from 2024 to 2033 Market Size in 2023 USD 303.45 Million Market Size by 2033 USD 425.16 Million Largest Market North America Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033 Historical Year 2020-2022 Segments Covered Product, End User, Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global Wood Chipper market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• In April 2023: Bandit Industries planned to expand at Mt. Pleasant in the US. The organization is growing as more recycling contractors or tree care are choosing Bandit equipment, and hence, there is a demand for additional manufacturing and storage space. All these factors are helping the organization gain market share in the woodchipper market.



Market Growth & Trends



Wood chipper is a machinery that cuts pieces of wood into smaller chips or chunks, which can be used for many purposes like landscaping, composting, etc. These are available in various sizes and capacities to cater to different requirements. These wood chippers are also known as wood shredders and wood mulchers, and they are designed to cut wood or tree branches into many smaller chips. These are broadly used across industries like forestry, landscaping, agriculture and residential settings. These are used to process large wood pieces or branches into manageable pieces. It is used in making wood chips that help retain the soil's moisture, which benefits the hydration of plants and vegetation. Also, wood chip mulch functions as a natural weed suppressor that decreases the growth of unwanted plants. It also helps maintain the soil temperature by offering insulation in hot and cold seasons. These wood chippers help cut the wood waste into wood chips, which help the garden as mulch. It can also be used as a source of renewable energy. It can be used to make flat ground for kids' playground floor. There is a surge in demand from the renewable sector, such as the biomass sector, which focuses more on wood chippers. These wood chipper machines are crucial in converting wood waste into biomass feedstock for power plants. The landscaping and agriculture sectors also broadly depend on wood chippers for tree maintenance, land clearing and organic waste management. As these sectors are growing due to rapid urbanization, the demand for wood chippers is also growing. Also, there is a focus on environmental sustainability worldwide, and hence, there is a need for wood chippers to manage wood waste better. It has been observed that organizations and governments across several countries are encouraging the recycling practices of wood products, which is also fuelling the growth of the market. These factors will eventually drive the Wood Chipper market.



Key Findings



• In 2023, the drum segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 51.43% and market revenue of USD 156.06 Million.



The product segment is divided into drum, disc and others. In 2023, the drum segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 51.43% and market revenue of USD 156.06 Million. Drum wood chipper can chip more material at one time. Also, it has a larger throat opening.



• In 2023, the paper & pulp segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 43.44% and market revenue of USD 131.82 Million.



The end user segment is divided into paper & pulp, forestry & biomass, construction, timber factories & sawmills and others. In 2023, the paper & pulp segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 43.44% and market revenue of USD 131.82 Million. Softwood trees like spruce, pine, and fir are broadly used in papermaking as they have long fibres that help make strong paper.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Wood Chipper Market:



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The North America region occurred as the largest market for the global Wood Chipper industry, with a market share of 31.54% and a market value of around USD 95.71 Million in 2023. many leading organizations in the market operate in the region. Hence, the wood chipper market share is the highest in the North American region. Asia Pacific has the fastest-growing CAGR in the forecasting period. This market share is attributed to growing construction activities in the region due to rapid urbanization. The construction sector is growing significantly in the region. Also, the disposable income of the people of the region's emerging economies has increased, and thus, they are looking for premium society and property to live in.



Key players operating in the global Wood Chipper market are:



• Terex

• MTD Products

• Bandit

• Vermeer

• Peterson

• J.P. Carlton

• ECHO Bear Cat

• Rivim

• Patriot

• Brucks

• China Foma (Group)

• Weifang Fred Machinery

• Morbark

• Zenoah

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global Wood Chipper market based on below mentioned segments:

Global Wood Chipper Market by Product:



• Drum

• Disc

• Others



Global Wood Chipper Market by End User:



• Paper & Pulp

• Forestry & Biomass

• Construction

• Timber Factories & Sawmills

• Others

About the report:



The global Wood Chipper market is analysed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



