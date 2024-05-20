FAU Executive Education Ranked No. 2 in the U.S. for the Second Year in a Row

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Atlantic University’s College of Business Executive Education program garnered the No. 2 spot in the U.S. for exceptional program offerings from the Financial Times top global rankings for the second year in a row.

The FAU program also ranked No.1 in the state of Florida for open enrollment professional education programs, reinforcing its position as a leading provider for professional development amidst Palm Beach County’s emergence as a financial hub. The prestigious rankings from the Financial Times are considered the gold standard for executive education coursework around the world.

“We are pleased to have the Executive Education program honored for the second year in a row,” said Daniel Gropper, Ph.D., dean of FAU’s College of Business. “This recognition highlights the incredible work we do in providing an exceptional educational program that directly serves South Florida professionals by offering them a quality education that allows them to stay competitive and thrive in ‘Wall Street South.’”

FAU climbed up the rankings in other metrics as well. The program took the top spot in the U.S. and No. 3 globally for female participation, up from No.4 globally last year. For overall satisfaction, the program ranked No.1 in the U.S. and No. 12 globally, up from No.17 globally. The Financial Times creates rankings using criteria such as student feedback, course design, teaching methods, faculty, and facilities.

The Executive Education program offers one of the most diversified selections of over 60 national and international certifications and professional development programs. Catered to working professionals, the programs help students improve work performance, master relevant knowledge and diversify their experience to grow their careers. Courses are offered online, evenings, weekends and in bootcamps to fit the busy lifestyles of working professionals.

“Executive Education is serving an area that is known for its robust workforce and growing financial sector. This recognition comes at a time when Palm Beach County is positioning itself as a key player in these dynamic sectors,” said Vegar Wiik, assistant dean and executive director of FAU’s Executive Education. “In our continued pursuit of educational excellence, we are able to help foster highly skilled professionals who will become the next leaders and innovators in their workplaces and in South Florida.”

Participants of the program work at leading companies in the healthcare, finance and accounting industries such as Memorial Healthcare System, United Healthcare, JP Morgan, Polen Capital, NextEra, JM Family Enterprises, and American Express.

To adapt to changing technologies and the marketplace, Executive Education offers courses in artificial intelligence, business analytics and international financial certifications. Housed in a 52,000 sq. ft state-of-the-art facility, the program offers access to corporate trainings and events such as the 2023 Noble Capital Markets multi-sector emerging growth equity conference featuring former President George W. Bush.

FAU’s Executive Education also offers 13 executive degree programs designed for professionals who want to increase their skills without career interruption. FAU recently expanded offerings with three new master’s programs: information technology management, supply chain management and business analytics.

The Executive Education program also features an executive Ph.D. in business administration in 2019, making the College of Business one of the few AACSB-accredited business schools in the U.S. and the first in Florida to offer a Ph.D. in business in the executive format. As well, Executive Education’s Edu-Vantage Partner Program, which works with businesses, corporations and organizations to provide a high-quality educational strategy for fulfilling their employee education packages, established partnerships with JM Family Enterprises and NextEra Energy, parent company of Florida Power & Light, to offer full-time associates full tuition for both undergraduate and graduate degrees and certifications.