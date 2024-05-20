Pixalate Releases Q1 2024 Mobile Seller Trust Index: OpenX, AdMixer, IronSource Take the Top 3 Spots in SSP Quality Rankings for Open Programmatic Ad Supply

LONDON, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q1 2024 Global Mobile Seller Trust Index , the comprehensive global seller quality ratings and rankings for programmatic advertising sold on mobile apps available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.



Pixalate’s Seller Trust Indexes (STIs) are the worldwide programmatic advertising quality ratings standards. The Indexes evaluate and rank the quality and integrity of key sellers in the programmatic supply chain across channels, platforms, and devices. Mobile STI rankings are based on a variety of seller factors, including invalid traffic (IVT), reach, transparency, and more.



The Top Supply Side Platforms (SSPs) for Global Programmatic Advertising Across Mobile Apps in Q1 2024

OpenX — Final Score: 94 (A) Admixer — Final Score: 89 (A) IronSource — Final Score: 89 (A) Keenkale — Final Score: 89 (A) Appodeal — Final Score: 88 (A)