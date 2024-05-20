Skin Packaging Market Size Projected to Surge USD 20.6 Billion Growth by 2033, Exhibit a CAGR of 6.3%

Newark, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 11.2 billion skin packaging market will reach USD 20.6 billion by 2033. Skin packaging is a type of packaging where the product is packaged on a tray or piece of paperboard, which is also known as a bottom web or substrate. Next, a heated transparent plastic sheet is placed on the lower web and covers the product or products. Occasionally, hoover is employed in this procedure. A heat seal coating is often included on the lower web or substrate, which helps to adhere the plastic film to the substrate. Skin packaging has several benefits, including improved product visibility and appearance and a decrease in the amount of packaging material needed. It acts as a second skin on the product's real curves and helps hold loose items in place to stop them from moving.



Scope of Skin Packaging Market



Report Coverage Details CAGR 6.3% from 2024 to 2033 Market Size in 2023 USD 11.2 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 20.6 Billion Largest Market Asia Pacific Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033 Historical Year 2020-2022 Segments Covered Material, Type, Application Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

The market for skin packaging is expected to develop due to rising meat and seafood consumption, particularly in several nations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. It is projected that the expansion of the consumer goods industries worldwide due to factors including rising purchasing power, rising public awareness, and rising living standards will further support market expansion. Nonetheless, it is anticipated that growing environmental worries about plastic waste may impede market expansion. As a result, producers are now concentrating on employing bioplastics and other sustainable packaging materials.



Asia Pacific to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region's demand for skin packaging is predicted to rise over the forecast period due to several factors, including consumers' changing lifestyles, rising spending power, and growing need for convenient packaging options.



The plastics segment dominated the market, with the most significant revenue of USD 4.70 billion. Plastic is mostly used to create stiff trays for films and skin packaging. Plastics, including PET, ionomer, polyvinyl chloride, and polyethene, make up the majority of the films.



The non-carded segment dominated the market, with the most significant revenue of USD 6.38 billion. Among other foods, non-carded skin packs are commonly used to package chicken, fresh beef, and seafood. The product comes in non-carded skin packaging with a thin plastic film covering it.



The food segment dominated the market, with the most significant revenue of USD 3.69 billion. The food segment is predicted to grow because of the increased meat output. Because skin packaging has a longer shelf life and requires less material, its use in food products such as meat, fish, and poultry will increase throughout the projected period.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Increasing demand for extended shelf life



One factor driving the market is customers' growing demand for enhanced product visibility and longer shelf life. Skin packaging offers superior product protection, keeping the packaged goods' integrity and freshness intact. Furthermore, it provides exceptional visibility for the goods so buyers can view the real thing and its attributes, thus persuading them to purchase. The growing trend of skin packaging in several industries can be attributed to consumers' preference for visually appealing and extended shelf-life solutions.



Restraint: Environmental concerns



The market is hindered by the environmental problems associated with plastic packaging. Skin packaging frequently uses plastic films, contributing to the waste and degradation of the environment from plastic. People are becoming more aware of sustainability and eco-friendly packaging options, driving the need for environmentally friendly alternative packaging materials. This could hinder the growth of the skin packaging market since companies will need to address these challenges and adopt more ecologically friendly packaging choices.



Some of the major players operating in the skin packaging market are:



● Dow

● Clondalkin Group

● G. Mondini

● Clearwater Packaging, Inc.

● WestRock Company

● skinPACK

● Winpak Ltd.

● Sealed Air

● Amcor plc

● MULTIVAC

● Klöckner Pentaplast

● Berry Global Inc.

● FLEXOPACK S.A.

● Sealpac International bv

● PLASTOPIL



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Material:



● Paper & Paperboard

● Plastics

● Others



By Type:



● Non-carded

● Carded



By Application:



● Industrial

● Consumer Goods

● Food

● Others



About the report:



The global skin packaging market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



