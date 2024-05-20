Pixalate Releases Q1 2024 Global Seller Trust Index for SSP Open Programmatic Web Ad Inventory Quality for APAC, EMEA, LATAM, and North America: Index Exchange, Sovrn, OpenX, Freestar Among Leaders

LONDON, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q1 2024 Web Seller Trust Indexes, the comprehensive global seller quality ratings and rankings for programmatic advertising sold across mobile and desktop websites.

Pixalate’s Global Seller Trust Indexes are the comprehensive global sell-side platform (SSP) quality ratings for programmatic desktop and mobile web advertising based on reach, invalid traffic, ads.txt transparency, viewability, and MFA factors.

Region-Specific Global Seller Trust Indexes (North America, EMEA, APAC, LATAM, and Global)





North America Global Seller Trust Index

Europe, Middle-East, and Africa (EMEA) Global Seller Trust Index

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Global Seller Trust Index

Latin America (LATAM) Global Seller Trust Index

Global Seller Trust Index

The Top Supply-Side Platforms (SSPs) for Programmatic Advertising Across Mobile & Desktop Web in Q1 2024





Index Exchange ranked No. 1 in the global and region-specific Indexes, while OpenX, Index Exchange, Google AdExchange, Verve Group, Sovrn, Xandr Monetize, Loop Me and Freestar all ranked top-five in multiple global regions.

The top five programmatic sellers of desktop and mobile web advertising inventory based on overall quality in Q1 2024 are as follows:





Global

Index Exchange — Final Score: 83 (B) Sovrn — Final Score: 82 (B) Freestar — Final Score: 80 (B) Beachfront — Final Score: 80 (B) Nativo — Final Score: 79 (B)





See the complete Global Seller Trust Index - Global rankings here . 29 SSPs are ranked.





APAC

Index Exchange — Final Score: 87 (A) Verve Group — Final Score: 84 (B) Xandr Monetize — Final Score: 83 (B) Loop Me — Final Score: 83 (B) PubMatic — Final Score: 82 (B)



See the complete Global Seller Trust Index - APAC rankings here . 25 SSPs are ranked.

EMEA

Index Exchange — Final Score: 85 (A) OpenX — Final Score: 84 (B) Loop Me — Final Score: 83 (B) Verve Group — Final Score: 83 (B) Freestar — Final Score: 83 (B)

See the complete Global Seller Trust Index - EMEA rankings here . 29 SSPs are ranked.





LATAM

Index Exchange — Final Score: 88 (A) Freestar — Final Score: 84 (B) Sovrn — Final Score: 83 (B) Verve Group — Final Score: 83 (B) Xandr Monetize — Final Score: 82 (B)





See the complete Global Seller Trust Index - LATAM rankings here . 25 SSPs are ranked.







North America

Index Exchange — Final Score: 86 (A) Sovrn — Final Score: 83 (A) Freestar — Final Score: 81 (B) Beachfront — Final Score: 80 (B) Nativo — Final Score: 80 (B)





See the complete Global Seller Trust Index - North America rankings here . 27 SSPs are ranked.





Pixalate’s other Indexes include the Connected TV (CTV) Seller Trust Index for global CTV advertising and the Mobile Seller Trust Index for global mobile in-app advertising. Explore the full suite of Pixalate’s Seller Trust Indexes .

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform. Pixalate works 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value by offering the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for the detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Global Seller Trust Indexes (collectively, the "Indexes"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. As cited in the Indexes, the ratings and rankings in the Indexes are based on a number of metrics and Pixalate's opinions regarding the relative performance of each seller with respect to the metrics. The data is derived from buy-side, predominantly open auction, programmatic advertising transactions, as measured by Pixalate. The Indexes examine global advertising activity across the globe, in the U.S., and in North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM, respectively. Any insights shared are grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources in the Indexes and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees; and neither this press release nor the Indexes are intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any person, entity or app.