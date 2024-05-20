Pixalate Releases Q1 2024 Global Connected TV (CTV) Seller Trust Indexes: Index Exchange, TripleLift, FreeWheel Lead in SSP Quality Rankings for Open Programmatic Ad Supply on Amazon Fire TV

LONDON, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q1 2024 Connected TV (CTV) Seller Trust Indexes , the comprehensive global seller quality ratings and rankings for programmatic advertising sold on Roku , Amazon Fire TV , and Samsung Smart TV .

Pixalate’s Seller Trust Indexes (STIs) are the worldwide programmatic advertising quality ratings standards. The indexes evaluate and rank the quality and integrity of key sellers in the programmatic supply chain across channels, platforms, and devices. The CTV STI rankings are based on various seller factors, including invalid traffic (IVT), household reach, server-side ad insertion (SSAI) transparency, and spoofing.

Top Supply Side Platforms (SSPs) for Global CTV Programmatic Advertising in Q1 2024

Here are the top five global programmatic sellers of CTV advertising inventory based on overall quality in Q1 2024 by device:

Roku

Index Exchange — Final Score: 85 (A) Magnite — Final Score 84 (B) OpenX — Final Score: 84 (B) Freewheel — Final Score: 83 (B) Sharethrough — Final Score: 83 (B)

OpenX has ranked in the top three for three consecutive quarters.

Pixalate’s CTV Seller Trust Index - Roku has the full rankings (25 Supply-Side Platforms ranked in Q1 2024).



Amazon Fire TV

Index Exchange — Final Score: 92 (A) TripleLift — Final Score 90 (A) Freewheel — Final Score: 89 (A) OpenX — Final Score: 89 (A) Magnite — Final Score: 89 (B)

This marks Index Exchange’s seventh straight quarter with the No. 1 position on the CTV Seller Trust Index - Amazon Fire TV.

Pixalate’s CTV Seller Trust Index - Amazon Fire TV has the full rankings (26 SSPs ranked in Q1 2024).



Samsung Smart TV

FreeWheel — Final Score: 91 (A) OpenX — Final Score: 90 (A) Magnite — Final Score: 87 (A) Nexxen — Final Score: 87 (A) Sharethrough — Final Score: 86 (A)

This marks FreeWheel’s seventh consecutive quarter with the No. 1 position on the CTV Seller Trust Index - Samsung Smart TV.

Pixalate’s CTV Seller Trust Index - Samsung Smart TV has the full rankings (21 SSPs ranked in Q1 2024).

Pixalate’s other indexes include the Mobile Seller Trust Index for global mobile in-app advertising and the Global Seller Trust Index for U.S. and non-U.S. seller quality ratings for desktop and mobile web advertising. See the full suite of Pixalate’s Seller Trust Indexes .

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform. Pixalate works 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value by offering the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for the detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Seller Trust Indexes (collectively, the "Indexes"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. As cited in the Indexes, the ratings and rankings in the Indexes are based on a number of metrics and Pixalate's opinions regarding the relative performance of each seller with respect to such metrics. The data is derived from buy-side, predominantly open auction, programmatic advertising transactions, as measured by Pixalate. The Indexes examine advertising activity across the globe, in the U.S., and in North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM, respectively. Any insights shared are grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources in the Indexes and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees; and neither this press release nor the Indexes are intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any person, entity or app.